Clippers vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 13
The biggest game in the NBA on Sunday takes place in Golden State, as Jimmy Butler, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Clippers with playoff spots on the line.
If Golden State wins, it clinches the No. 6 seed in the West (it can’t go any higher) and avoids the play-in tournament.
With a loss, the Warriors could fall behind the Minnesota Timberwolves if they beat the Utah Jazz. Meanwhile, the Clippers could clinch a top-five seed in the West with a win.
Both of these teams are playing basically all of their rotation players, although Curry is listed as questionable.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, best player props to bet and my prediction for this Western Conference showdown.
Clippers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Clippers +3.5 (-110)
- Warriors -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Clippers: +140
- Warriors: -166
Total
- 219.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Clippers vs. Warriors How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, April 13
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Clippers record: 49-32
- Warriors record: 48-33
Clippers vs. Warriors Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- Nicolas Batum – out
- Patty Mills – out
Warriors Injury Report
- Stephen Curry – questionable
- Gary Payton II – available
Clippers vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets
Los Angeles Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Ivica Zubac OVER 16.5 Points (-125)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Ivica Zubac is a solid prop target in this matchup:
Los Angeles Clippers big man Ivica Zubac could be in line for a big game against a Golden State Warriors frontcourt that lacks size outside of rookie Quinten Post.
Zubac has played three games against Golden State this season, scoring 23, eight and 17 points. He’s averaging 16.7 points per game for the season, scoring 17 or more points in 20 of his 27 games since the All-Star break – averaging 19.5 points per game.
I’d expect the Clippers to aim to establish Zubac in the painted area to force the Golden State defense to collapse and potentially adjust by playing some bigger lineups on Sunday.
Clippers vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
There is a ton at stake for both teams on Sunday – and this is one of the few games that we can say that about.
I’m buying the Clippers as underdogs, as the Warriors have not played as well as them as of late. Los Angeles is No. 2 in the NBA in net rating over its last 10 games (+15.0) while the Warriors sit at (+10.0).
Plus, the Clippers and Warriors both need this win to officially lock up a playoff spot in the West.
Golden State is 0-3 straight up against the Clippers this season, although none of those matchups have been played since the Butler trade. That being said, the Warriors are also just 13-16-1 against the spread when favored at home in the 2024-25 season.
I’m buying the Clippers to keep this game within a possession this afternoon.
Pick: Clippers +3.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
