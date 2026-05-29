Coco Gauff vs. Anastasia Potapova Prediction, Odds for French Open Round 3

Coco Gauff has picked up right where she left off from last year's French Open, which she won, quickly dismantling her opponents in the first two rounds. She has lost only a combined nine games through her first two matches, but now she has a tough opponent ahead of her in the third round in Anastasia Potapova.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this intriguing third round showdown.

Coco Gauff vs. Anastasia Potapova Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Coco Gauff -375

Anastasia Potapova +290

Total

20.5 (Over -110/Under -120)

Coco Gauff vs. Anastasia Potapova How to Watch

Date: Saturday, May 30

Time: 10:00 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): TNT/TruTV

Coco Gauff vs. Anastasia Potapova: History and Tournament Results

These two have played against each other three times. Potapova is 2-1 in those matches, with the most recent win taking place in 2023.

Coco Gauff

Even before last year's win, the French Open has historically been Gauff's best Grand Slam. She has made at least the quarterfinals in five straight years, and she has an 84% win rate here, which is 7% better than any other Grand Slam for her.

She beat both Taylor Townsend and Mayar Sherif in straight sets in the first two rounds.

Anastasia Potapova

Potapova's best career finish at a Grand Slam was at the 2024 French Open, when she made it to the fourth round. She can match that result with an upset win against Gauff on Saturday. Her best Grand Slam win rate is also at the French Open at 58%, which is 11% better than her next best major tournament.

She defeated Maya Joint in the first round but then needed three sets to get past Katie Boulter.

Coco Gauff vs. Anastasia Potapova Prediction and Best Bet

It might be time to buy some stock in Potapova. She has had some impressive performances of late. She made it to the final of a WTA 500 event in April, and then went from having to play in the qualifying round all the way to the semifinals at the WTA 1000 Mutua Madrid Open. She followed that up by making it to the Round of 16 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Gauff is the rightful favorite, but I think Potapova is a great bet to win at least one set.

Pick: Anastasia Potapova to Win at least One Set (-104)

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