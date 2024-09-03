College Football Straight Up Picks for Every Top 25 Team in Week 2
College football Week 1 had a handful of marquee matchups, but for the most part, it was a tune-up game for most of the top 25 teams in the country.
This week, though, there are more competitive matchups on the docket with about double the more single-digit spread games and a lot more FBS vs. FBS games, including some upstart teams putting its hot start to the test like early season darling Georgia Tech against a revamped Syracuse team.
That game is in the noon window, while there are a handful of intriguing games throughout, the biggest games come out night with Tennessee taking on NC State and Kansas heading to Champaign to take on Illinois.
Season Record: 7-4
Texas vs. Michigan Prediction and Pick
Pick: Michigan (+250)
Maybe Michigan is simply a shell of itself from the National Championship team a year ago, but this market shifted four points based on the Week 1 performance. I know it’s tough not to overreact to the unproven Michigan offense, but with a total in the low 40s, I’ll grab the home underdog that will have the best unit on the field in its defense.
Can the Wolverines generate pressure on Quinn Ewers? The Texas quarterback completed 51% of his passes under pressure last season, down from 72% when kept clean.
This game will be tactical, and I’ll side with the home underdog to play the field position battle and pull the upset.
Bowling Green vs. Penn State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Penn State (N/A)
Kansas State vs. Tulane Prediction and Pick
Pick: Kansas State (-365)
Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse Prediction and Pick
Pick: Syracuse (+116)
Georgia Tech is back on the road and getting a ton of credit after two covers to start the season.
The team slogged through its three-possession cover at home against rebuilding Georgia State, likely lucky to do so, and now faces a revamped Syracuse team that was bet on aggressively ahead of its Week 1 game against Ohio.
The Orange also got a lucky cover in but struggled to contain the run game in its win against Ohio, allowing more than seven yards per carry.
However, I think we are getting a now overrated Georgia Tech team that may struggle against an explosive Syracuse offense that looked comfortable in its new offense with transfer quarterback Kyle McCord, who passed for 345 yards and four touchdowns.
The Yellow Jackets secondary hasn’t been tested yet, a team that was 112th in success rate allowed last season.
Northern Illinois vs. Notre Dame Prediction and Pick
Pick: Notre Dame (N/A)
Baylor vs. Utah Prediction and Pick
Pick: Utah (-600)
Iowa State vs. Iowa Prediction and Pick
Pick: Iowa (-135)
As noted in our betting preview, Rocco Becht is an exciting player to watch in the Big 12 this season, but he has thrived on pouncing on suspect defenses. When the opponent has a stingy defense, he’s struggled, including against Iowa last season.
I believe Becht has improved vastly since this matchup, but I’m not sure I can trust him to win on the road just yet against the elite defense of Iowa.
In games against opponents that were top 50 in yards per play last season – Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio, Iowa – the Cyclones averaged 14 points per game.
I’m not sure what to make of the Hawkeyes offense just yet, but I’m circling the Iowa State team total under when that becomes available and am expecting a low-scoring affair, as has become the norm in this rivalry matchup.
Becht completed 23-of-44 passes for 203 yards with a touchdown and a pick-six. Iowa led 20-3 in the second half on the road and while the Cyclones are better than a year ago, I’m siding with the small home favorite.
Jacksonville State vs. Louisville Prediction and Pick
Pick: Louisville (N/A)
Middle Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Prediction and Pick
Pick: Ole Miss (N/A)
South Florida vs. Alabama Prediction and Pick
Pick: Alabama (N/A)
Buffalo vs. Missouri Prediction and Pick
Pick: Missouri (N/A)
Kansas vs. Illinois Prediction and Pick
Pick: Illinois (+184)
Western Michigan vs. Ohio State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Ohio State (N/A)
Tennessee vs. North Carolina State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Tennessee (-290)
Welcome to the Nico Iamaleava show.
The Vols quarterback faces his first test on a neutral side against North Carolina State.
While the Wolfpack typically puts out a stingy defense, the unit's 3-3-5 defense is built to keep everything in front of them and limit explosive plays, the Vols are going to be able to spread NC State without its starting safety Devan Boykin.
Iamaleava feasted on an admittedly poor FCS opponent in Chattanooga, totaling 315 yards and three touchdowns on a variety of different passes, and this Vols offense is set to be in the top 10 in most key offensive metrics yet again.
While NC State’s offense should be improved this season, it doesn’t have the firepower to keep up with this Vols offense.
Houston vs. Oklahoma Prediction and Pick
Pick: Oklahoma (N/A)
Appalachian State vs. Clemson Prediction and Pick
Pick: Clemson (-820)
Boise State vs. Oregon Prediction and Pick
Pick: Oregon (-950)
Utah State vs. USC Prediction and Pick
Pick: USC (-4000)
