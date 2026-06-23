Colombia vs. DR Congo Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Colombia entered the World Cup as South American dark horses, and they lived up to that expectation in their first match, getting past Uzbekistan. Now, they have an interesting test against DR Congo, who are coming off a surprising draw against Portugal.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for the final match of the second round of the World Cup group stage.

Colombia vs. DR Congo Odds and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Moneyline

Colombia -190

DR Congo +550

Draw +300

Total

OVER 2.5 (+128)

UNDER 2.5 (-158)

Colombia vs. DR Congo How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 23

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadio Akron

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Peacock

Colombia record: 1-0-0

DR Congo record: 0-1-0

Colombia vs. DR Congo History and Tournament Results

These two countries have never faced each other in the international stage.

Colombia

Colombia was tied with Uzbekistan in the second half, but Luis Diaz put them ahead 2-1 in the 65th minute and then scored a late insurance goal to win 3-1.

DR Congo

DR Congo took advantage of an uninspired Portugal performance, playing them to a 1-1 draw last week.

Colombia vs. DR Congo Best Prop Bet

Luis Diaz Anytime Goal (+180)

For the second straight match, I'm going to bet on Luis Diaz to find the back of the net. I broke down why in today's edition of Best World Cup Goal Scorers Today:

Luis Diaz scored once in Colombia's first match of the tournament, but he had 0.36 expected goals while leading Colombia's forwards in shots (2) and touches (47). His 47 touches were more than double the next-closest amongst Colombian forwards. He is somehow still underrated in the betting market and is certainly worth a bet at +180 to score for the second time this tournament.

Colombia vs. DR Congo Prediction and Best Bet

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today, I broke down why I'm going to bet on Colombia to win in impressive fashion:

I still believe Colombia has a deep run in them in this tournament. They cruised past Uzbekistan in their first match, and I only expect them to get better as the tournament goes on. Their attacking power behind the likes of Luis Diaz will be too much for DR Congo to handle. DR Congo had -0.15 expected goals in its first match, one of the lowest rates in the entire tournament. That means they have to try to force Colombia into this being a defensive match, and I don't envision that being an effective strategy.

I think Colombia wins this game by margin.

Pick: Colombia -1.5 (+158) via FanDuel

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