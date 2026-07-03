Colombia vs. Ghana Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Round of 32

The final match of the Round of 32 will feature a showdown between Colombia and Ghana.

Colombia was the only non-favorite to win its group, besting Portugal by going 2-1-0. The group win earned them the right to take on a wild card team in Ghana, which finished third in Group L.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for Friday night's Round of 32 finale.

Colombia vs. Ghana Odds and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

To Advance

Colombia -460 (82.14% implied probability)

Ghana +305

3-Way Moneyline

Colombia -197

Ghana +600

Draw +285

Total

OVER 2.5 (+122)

UNDER 2.5 (-157)

Colombia vs. Ghana How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 3

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Kansas City Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Fox One

Colombia record: 2-1-0

Ghana record: 1-1-1

Colombia vs. Ghana History and Tournament Results

These two teams have never played each other on the international stage.

Colombia

Colombia defeated Uzbekistan 3-1 and DR Congo 1-0 in its first two matches, needing just a draw against Portugal to win the group. The match ended in a 0-0 draw.

Ghana

Ghana beat Panama by a score of 1-0 in its first match of the tournament, and then played to an impressive 0-0 draw against England. They lost to Croatia by a score of 2-1 in their final match of the group stage.

Colombia vs. Ghana Best Prop Bet

Luis Diaz Anytime Goal (+154)

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets, I made the case for betting on Luis Diaz of Colombia at +154:

I have bet on Luis Diaz to score in every Colombia match this tournament, and I don't intend to stop now. He leads Colombia in shots this tournament, with 11, which is tied for the 13th most amongst all players competing in the World Cup. He's third on the odds list to score in this game amongst Colombian players, but in my opinion, he should be the favorite. There's some real value in him at +154.

Colombia vs. Ghana Prediction and Pick

I'm betting on Colombia to make a statement with a dominant win tonight. I wrote about the bet in today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets:

Colombia won its group, and I think it has all the makings of being able to go on a deep run in the knockout stage. They have the attacking power and the defense to beat any team in the world, and they should be able to cruise past Ghana in the Round of 32. Colombia finished the group stage with an expected goal differential per 90 minutes of +1.10, well above Ghana at -0.89, which was the third-worst amongst all qualifying teams.

Let's bet on Colombia to make a statement in the final match of the Round of 32.

Best Bet: Colombia -1.5 (+152) via Caesars

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