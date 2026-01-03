Colts vs. Texans Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 18 (Bet On Houston's Defense)
The Houston Texans still have a chance to win the AFC South heading into Week 18. If they take care of business against the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans find a way to upset the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Texans will be division champs for the third straight year.
Colts vs. Texans Best NFL Prop Bets
- C.J. Stroud UNDER 218.5 Passing Yards (-114)
- Jayden Higgins Anytime Touchdown (+430)
- Texans Defense Anytime Touchdown (+700)
C.J. Stroud UNDER 218.5 Passing Yards (-114)
This bet isn't based on the belief that C.J. Stroud can't pass for over 218 yards in this game, but I'm not entirely convinced he's going to play the whole game. If the Texans get off to a commanding lead or if they scoreboard watch and see the Jaguars have taken a commanding lead against the Titans, DeMeco Ryans may opt to rest Stroud in the second half with no hope to improve their playoff standing. If that ends up happening, this is going to look like a great bet to have in your portfolio.
Jayden Higgins Anytime Touchdown (+430)
Jayden Higgins remains one of the best dark-horse touchdown scorers in the NFL. He scored a 75-yard touchdown against the Chargers last week. This week, even if he doesn't score early, he may get more playing time in the second half if the Texans decide to rest Nico Collins.
Texans Defense Anytime Touchdown (+700)
If you want to bet on a touchdown scorer at even higher odds, consider the Texans' defense to pull it off. Riley Leonard is set to get his first NFL start, and he has his work cut out for him against the league's best defense. The Texans are going to throw him in a blender, so don't be surprised if he serves them a defensive touchdown on a platter.
