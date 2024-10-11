Colts vs. Titans Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 6 (Live Dog in AFC South Clash?)
The Indianapolis Colts didn’t have quarterback Anthony Richardson last week in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they could get him back for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans.
Is that a good thing?
Joe Flacco had the Indy offense humming the last two weeks – despite the defense giving up 37 points in the loss to Jacksonville – and the Colts have seen their odds for Sunday’s matchup move nearly four points since opening as favorites.
Tennessee is fresh off of a bye and just 1-3 on the season, but it did win its last game against the Miami Dolphins.
Who should we trust in this matchup?
Using the latest odds analysis, I’m attempting to predict the final score for this game, which could be a low-scoring affair.
Colts vs. Titans Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Colts +2.5 (-110)
- Titans -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Colts: +120
- Titans: -142
Total
- 43.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
There has been some MASSIVE line movement here, as the Colts opened the week as one-point favorites, but they are now 2.5-point underdogs on Sunday.
There is a lot up in the air about who will start on this matchup, but I still think one side has the advantage in Week 6.
Colts vs. Titans Final Score Prediction
This is a tricky matchup given the odds movement and the questions at quarterback, but I’m leaning with the Colts to pull off a win, which I explained in SI Betting’s preview for this game:
On the Titans side, I’m not sold on them in a pick’em scenario – even at home – just because they beat a shorthanded Miami squad starting Tyler Huntley at quarterback.
The Colts have dominated against the spread this season – going 4-1 – although they did fail to cover as a road favorite against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2.
Now as a road dog, I like Indy to at least cover against Will Levis and company – no matter who the Colts start at quarterback.
SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan loves the UNDER in this game, which he shared in his Road to 272 bets column earlier this week:
If I knew Joe Flacco was starting, I'd likely take the Colts at -1. Unfortunately, as of Monday night, we don't know who's going to be the start for the Colts in Week 6. For that reason, I'm just going to bet the UNDER based on how the Titans look as a team.
The Titans' defense ranks third in opponent yards per play (4.4), sixth in opponent EPA/Play, and first in opponent success rate. Offensively, they're 30th, 30th, and 27th in those three stats. This team is simply the case of a bottom-five offense and a top-five defense. There are few games they play in this season where the total should be as high as 43.5.
Let’s take an underdog to win a close, low-scoring matchup in this one.
Final Score Prediction: Colts 17, Titans 16
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
