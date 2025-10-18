Commanders vs. Cowboys Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 7
The Washington Commanders will take on the Dallas Cowboys for the first time this season in Week 8 action.
The Commanders have yet to live up to their offseason hype and are sitting at 3-3 to start the season. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are coming in at 2-3-1. The winner of this game will be the team that has the best chance to dethrone the Philadelphia Eagles. You can check out the odds and my best bet for this divisional showdown in my betting preview here.
In this article, I'm going to break down my top three prop bets for Sunday's game.
Commanders vs. Cowboys Best NFL Prop Bets
- Jayden Daniels OVER 228.5 Passing Yards (-140) via BetMGM
- Luke McCaffrey Anytime Touchdown (+380) via DraftKings
- Brandon Aubrey OVER 8.5 Kicking Points (+100) via BetMGM
Jayden Daniels OVER 228.5 Passing Yards (-140)
I ranked Jayden Daniels to go over his passing yards total as my No. 1-ranked player prop for this week:
The Cowboys' defense has been horrific this season. They rank last in opponent dropback EPA, 28th in opponent dropback success rate, and 31st in opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up 7.8 yards per throw. Jayden Daniels has already gone over this number in two of his four starts this season, and now he has by far is most favorable match. He's going to torch this Dallas defense.
Luke McCaffrey Anytime Touchdown (+380)
Luke McCaffrey has become a touchdown machine this year. He already has three touchdowns on the season, and Kliff Kingsbury has clearly schemed some plays to get McCaffrey in the open. Now that he gets to face arguably the worst secondary in the NFL, I wouldn't be surprised to see him score a fourth touchdown on Sunday and cash in this bet for us at +380.
Brandon Aubrey OVER 8.5 Kicking Points (+100)
Brandon Aubrey has become a near cheat code for the Cowboys. If they cross midfield, Aubrey becomes live to kick a field goal. He has already made 12 field goals this season, and the Commanders' defense is good enough to stall the Cowboys' offense at least a few times on Sunday. If they do, Aubrey may have a busy day.
