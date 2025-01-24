Commanders vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction for NFC Championship Game (Washington Will Put Up a Fight in Philly)
The NFC will up first on Championship Sunday in a game that will feature the Cinderella story of the 2024-25 season in the Washington Commanders.
Jayden Daniels has put together arguably the best rookie season by a quarterback in the history of the NFL and now he's one win away from being the first rookie to start in the Super Bowl. In order for him to do that, he and the Commanders needs to pull off a third straight upset when they face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
The Eagles are on a journey of their own, trying to right their wrong of losing the Super Bowl two years ago. A win on Sunday will give them another shot at winning their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.
Let's dive into the latest odds for the game and then I'll predict the final score.
Commanders vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Commanders +6 (-108)
- Eagles -6 (-112)
Moneyline
- Commanders +230
- Eagles -285
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-110)
- UNDER 47.5 (-110)
The Eagles opened as 4.5-point favorites on Sunday but the line has since moved toward the Eagles throughout the week. Philadelphia now sits as a 6-point favorite ahead of this Sunday. The total has dropped one point from the opening number down to 47.5 from 48.5.
Commanders vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to Super Bowl 59", I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Commanders:
If you were to break down this bet from a pure analytics standpoint, there are plenty of reasons to like the Eagles. They far outrank the Commanders in Net Yards per Play and virtually every single defensive statistic you can find. I'm sure you'll hear all week about how the Commanders have struggled to stop the run and the Eagles will be able to power through them on the ground.
In most cases, I would be laying the points with the Eagles but at this point I simply can't look past Jayden Daniels and the Commanders' offense. Daniels has been the best rookie quarterback in the history of the sport and may now be the best quarterback in the NFC. His ability to use his legs to his advantage while also remaining calm in the pocket is something I rarely see from a player at his position.
The Commanders also seem to have the Chiefs-esque factor of having things go their way in big moments and never shooting themselves in the foot, something the Eagles have done continuously this season including last week against the Rams.
The Commanders may not win this game. Their defensive issues may prove too much to pull off another upset. With that being said, I can't envision this being a blowout in favor of Philadelphia. I'll take the points with the 'dog.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to take the OVER. If the Commanders want to win this game, they're likely going to do it in an offensive shootout to make up for a lack of strong play on the defensive side of the football. Meanwhile, the Eagles offense should be able to put up points themselves.
Final score prediction: Commanders 31, Eagles 35
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
