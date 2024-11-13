Commanders vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction for Thursday Night Football NFL Week 11
The NFC East division race could be one of the best in the league down the stretch of the 2024 season, and we saw the leader flip after Week 10.
The Philadelphia Eagles picked up a fifth-straight win – this time over the Dallas Cowboys – to move to 7-2 on the season while the Washington Commanders lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The loss dropped Washington 7-3, and it propelled the Eagles into first in the division.
Luckily for Jayden Daniels and company, the Commanders can take back the division lead in Week 11 – all they need to do is win.
Philadelphia will host Washington in Week 11, the first of two meetings between these teams this season. The second matchup will come on Dec. 22 in Washington.
Jalen Hurts has pushed himself into fourth in the odds to win the league’s MVP award and the Eagles are now just +900 to win the Super Bowl.
This should be a terrific matchup on Thursday, and oddsmakers have favored the Eagles by three. Using the latest odds and analysis from our NFL betting insider, let’s attempt to predict the final score of this matchup – which should also help us decide which side to bet on.
Commanders vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Commanders +3 (-102)
- Eagles +3 (-118)
Moneyline
- Commanders: +140
- Eagles: -166
Total
- 49 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Eagles enter this game on a five-game winning streak, improving to 5-4 against the spread. Washington, despite losing in Week 10, is still the best team against the spread in the NFL at 7-2-1.
Commanders vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his pick for this NFC East showdown in his Road to 272 column, where he picks every NFL game, every week.
He thinks the Eagles will remain hot for a multitude of reasons:
The Commanders are now seeing what happens when they have to play against playoff teams. Outside of their impressive Week 4 win against the Cardinals, the Commanders have struggled when having to face good football teams, losing to both the Ravens and Steelers. They benefited from an easy first half of their schedule, so I expect regression from them now that they have to play against the likes of the Eagles.
Washington's defense has struggled to stop the run all season, ranking 27th in opponent rush EPA and 25th in opponent rush success rate, while giving up 4.8 yards per rush. That's bad news for them considering they have to now face an Eagles offense that averages 4.9 yards per carry while ranking fifth in rush EPA.
Let's also consider the Eagles have had the best defense in the NFL since Week 5, leading the league in opponent EPA per play by a wide margin in that stretch.
The Eagles will show the football world they're the best team in the NFC East on Thursday night.
If the Eagles can establish things on the ground, they should run away with this game, but I’m not going to discount the Washington offense. The total in this game is set at 49, and I think we could see a high-scoring affair with the Eagles ending up on top.
Final Score Prediction: Eagles 31, Commanders 27
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.