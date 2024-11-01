Commanders vs. Giants Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 9 (Trust Washington to Take Care of Business)
The Washington Commanders' dream season continues. They're sitting in first place in the NFC East at 6-2 and their rookie quarterback, Jayden Daniels, looks every bit of the franchise player they were hoping they were getting at No. 2 overall.
The Commanders look to notch their seventh win of the season on Sunday when they take on the 2-6 New York Giants, who are already looking ahead to the offseason.
These two teams played back in Week 2 and the Commanders were able to secure the 21-18 victory, despite not finding the end zone. Seven field goals was good enough to get the win, but they likely won't get the season sweep if they don't score a touchdown again in the rematch.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for the game and then I'll predict the final score.
Commanders vs. Giants Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Commanders -4 (-110)
- Giants +4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Commanders -205
- Giants +170
Total
- OVER 44 (-112)
- UNDER 44 (-108)
The Commanders opened as 3.5-point favorites but the line has increased half a point up to Washington -4. The total has remained steady throughout the week at 44.
Commanders vs. Giants Final Score Prediction
I broke down in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets" why I think it's best not to overthink this game:
I'm done betting against the Washington Commanders. Their offense has been truly elite and we've seen enough from them to know that it's going to continue. They lead the NFL in EPA per play by a significant margin and they're effective both on the ground and through the air. Their defense has also started to play better of late too, ranking 12th in opponent EPA per play dating back to Week 6.
The Giants are simply overmatched in this game and I'm surprised the spread isn't bigger.
If I'm going to predict the final score, I also have to have a take on the total. I'm going to lean toward the total going OVER the set mark of 44. We know how good the Commanders offense is and I'd be shocked if they're held to only field goals against the Giants for the second time this season.
Meanwhile, New York has some offensive weapons of their own, including Tyrone Tracy and Malik Nabers. Those two players can do enough to move the ball down the field and help contribute to the total.
Final score prediction: Commanders 27, Giants 21
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!