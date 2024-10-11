Commanders vs. Ravens Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 6 (Target Zay Flowers)
The Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders will face-off an interconference showdown that promises to be one of the most electric matchups on the Week 6 slate.
The Ravens are set as big-time favorites in the game despite the Commanders being one of the most impressive teams in the NFL through the first five weeks. You can find out the latest odds and my best bet for the game in my betting preview here.
In this article, I'm going to give you one player prop to bet for each team.
Commanders vs. Ravens Player Props
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Jayden Daniels OVER 226.5 Pass Yards (-115)
- Zay Flowers OVER 60.5 Receiving Yards (+115)
Jayden Daniels OVER 226.5 Pass Yards (-115)
There's no question the Baltimore Ravens are elite at stopping the run, but they have struggled to stop the pass at times this season. They have allowed 7.5 yards per pass attempt in 2024, which ranks 27th in the NFL, while also ranking 25th in opponent Dropback EPA.
Jayden Daniels and the Commanders are going to have to throw the ball early and often if they want to keep pace with the Ravens' stout offense. If they do, he should have no issue reaching at least 225 passing yards in this one.
Zay Flowers OVER 60.5 Receiving Yards (+115)
The Ravens' wideouts should be poised for a big game against the Commanders' secondary which has been bad in the first five weeks of the season. They've allowed 6.7 yards per pass attempt the season while ranking 26th in opponent Dropback EPA and 24th in opponent Dropback Success Rate.
Zay Flowers has gone over 60.5 receiving yards twice already this season including a performance against the Bengals that saw him rack up seven receptions for 111 receiving yards. I think he hits at least 70 yards on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!