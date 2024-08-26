Cowboys Super Bowl Odds Following CeeDee Lamb's Massive New Contract
Dallas Cowboys fans can breathe a sigh of relief ahead of Week 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season.
Dallas agreed to a new four-year, $136 million deal with All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, making him the second highest-paid non-quarterback in the history of the NFL.
Lamb had been holding out from Dallas during training camp and the preseason in pursuit of a new deal.
Dallas -- the No. 2 seed in the NFC last season -- currently is second in the odds to win the NFC East, and sits at +1900 to win the Super Bowl this season at DraftKings Sportsbook. There hasn't been much movement in Lamb's odds in the futures market either, as he remains +1000 at DraftKings to win the Offensive Player of the Year award behind only Tyreek Hill and Christian McCaffrey.
Nine teams have better Super Bowl odds than the Cowboys, and they are also tied with the New York Jets at +1900. Sports Illustrated's Iain MacMillan broke down the Super Bowl odds for every team ahead of Week 1 here.
Getting Lamb back in the fold well over a week before Dallas begins the regular season is huge, as it should allow him to get up to speed with the offense.
While the Cowboys still have quarterback Dak Prescott's contract to figure out, getting Lamb out of the way is a huge accomplishment before the start of the 2024 regular season.
Last season, Lamb was one of the best players in all of football, catching 135 passes for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. The clear No. 1 option for the Cowboys, Lamb now has a contract that matches his production for Dallas.
A first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Lamb had 935 receiving yards as a rookie before putting up three straight seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards. He's now in play for season-long props -- and Week 1 props -- now that we know he won't miss a game due to his holdout.
Lamb is +170 at DraftKings to score a touchdown in Dallas' Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
