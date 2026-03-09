Cowboys' Super Bowl Odds Remain Unchanged Despite Rashan Gary Trade

Another major defensive player is on the move this NFL offseason, as the Dallas Cowboys reportedly are trading for Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Rashan Gary.

According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, Dallas will send Green Bay a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft in return for Gary.

Trade! The Dallas Cowboys are trading for Packers DL Rashan Gary, sources tell The Athletic.



Dallas bolsters its pass rush with the addition of the 2019 first-round pick. The Packers will receive a 2027 Day 3 pick in return. pic.twitter.com/zl4DINqnHg — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 9, 2026

This is an interesting swing by a Dallas team that traded Micah Parsons to Green Bay right before the start of the 2025 season. The Cowboys have been looking to upgrade their defense for quite some time, trading for Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline in the 2025 season before making this move for Gary.

A former first-round pick, Gary is a one-time Pro Bowler that recorded 7.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss in the 2025 season. He's picked up six or more sacks in five straight seasons, including a career-high 9.5 sacks in the 2021 campaign.

Gary has two more years left on his current deal, so this move could end up helping Dallas for more than just the 2026 season. Still, oddsmakers aren't moved by the trade when it comes to Dallas' Super Bowl odds.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Cowboys set at +3500 to win the Super Bowl in the 2026 season, which has not changed since the conclusion of Super Bowl 60. Dallas failed to make the playoffs in the 2025 season, and it seems the betting market believes that more than just Gary will be needed to fix the Dallas defense.

In the 2025 season, Dallas ranked 32nd in points allowed, 31st in yards per play allowed, 32nd in EPA/Play, 31st in EPA/Pass and 30th in EPA/Rush. Simply put, numbers like those make it nearly impossible for a team to make the playoffs, even though Dallas was fifth in the NFL in EPA/Play on offense.

The addition of Gary certainly raises the floor for this Dallas team, but it's going to need more moves to truly be viewed as a contender in 2026. Right now, the Cowboys are tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 17th-best Super Bowl odds in the league.

