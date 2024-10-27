Cowboys vs. 49ers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 8
The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers will meet in a classic duel on Sunday Night Football.
You can check out the latest odds, including my final score prediction, in my betting preview here. In this article, we're going to take a look at my favorite bets to score a touchdown tonight.
Anytime touchdown scorers are some of the most electric bets you can place for a prime time game. All you need is for the player you bet on to find the end zone. If they do, your bet is a winner. Let's dive into it.
Cowboys vs. 49ers Touchdown Bets
- Rico Dowdle Touchdown +150
- Jalen Tolbert Touchdown +320
- Chris Conley Touchdown +440
Rico Dowdle Touchdown
The Cowboys would be smart to stop giving the ball to Ezekiel Elliott and start hanging more of the load to Rico Dowdle, who is averaging 1.2 more yards per carry than Zeke this season. If they do decide to hand the ball to Dowdle early and often, he should be in a great position to score his third touchdown of the season.
The 49ers have allowed 4.4 yards per carry this season, which ranks 13th in the NFL.
Jalen Tolbert Touchdown
Jalen Tolbert has established himself as the No. 2 receiver for the Cowboys. He's second on the team in targets (34) and receiving yards (290) and he already has two touchdowns on the season, the same amount as CeeDee Lamb. Despite that, his +320 odds are significantly longer than Lamb's, who is the favorite to find the end zone for Dallas at +130 odds.
Chris Conley Touchdown
With Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings sidelined, it's up for debate which receiver will fill their shoes in the passing game. Instead of rolling with the likes of Ricky Pearsall, I'm going to opt for the veteran Chris Conley. He saw two targets last week against the Chiefs and don't be surprised if he's featured more in tonight's game against the Cowboys.
At+440 odds, he may just be the best dark horse bet on the board tonight.
