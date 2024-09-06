Cowboys vs. Browns Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 1 (Fade Dak Prescott vs. Cleveland Defense)
Week 1 of the NFL will treat us to an interconference game between two playoff teams from a year ago, the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns.
If you want to find out my best bet for the game, you'll find it in my full betting preview here. In this article, I'm going to focus on player props. There are two players that I'm targeting in this game, both on the Cowboys.
Let's dive into it.
Cowboys vs. Browns Player Props
- Rico Dowdle OVER 24.5 Rush Yards (-120) via BetMGM
- Dak Prescott UNDER 249.5 Pass Yards (-114) via FanDuel
Rico Dowdle OVER 24.5 Rush Yards
There have been plenty of reports coming out lately that Rico Dowdle is the favorite to be the team's leading rusher in 2024. Despite Ezekiel Elliott being No. 1 on the depth chart, those reports have me thinking we'll see more of Dowdle in Week 1 against the Browns than some will expect.
He averaged 4.1 yards per carry last season and 22.6 yards per game. If he gets the bulk of carries in Cleveland, he's going to soar past his total of 24.5 years on Sunday.
Dak Prescott UNDER 249.5 Pass Yards
I ranked this bet as my No. 7 favorite player prop for this week's slate of games in my "Player Prop Countdown":
The Cleveland Browns' pass defense was historically good last season when playing on their home field. They gave up 4.0 yards per pass attempt when playing at home, 1.1 yards fewer than the next-best team. They also allowed an opponent completion percentage of just 55.59% at home, the best mark in the NFL.
Toss in the fact Dak Prescott has averaged 23.1 fewer passing yards per game when playing on the road in his career, and I love the UNDER on his passing yards total in Cleveland in Week 1.
