Cowboys vs. Commanders Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 12
The Dallas Cowboys are imploding like we haven't seen in recent history and things are only going to get worse this Sunday when they take on the Washington Commanders, who are firmly sitting inside the playoffs and are still in the hunt to win the NFC East.
Check out my betting preview for the odds for the game, as well as my best bet. In this article, I'm going to break down my top three player props, including Brian Robinson to go over his rushing yards total.
Cowboys vs. Commanders Player Prop Bets
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Brian Robinson OVER 68.5 Rush Yards (-117)
- Cooper Rush OVER 34.5 Pass Attempts (-108)
- Rico Dowdle Anytime Touchdown (+130)
Brian Robinson OVER 68.5 Rush Yards (-117)
Brian Robinson to go over his rushing yards total is my No. 8 ranked player prop for Week 12:
Taking the OVER on rushing yards for whatever running back is facing the Dallas Cowboys has been a profitable strategy all season so I'm going to do exactly that when it comes to the Commanders this weekend. Brian Robinson Jr. has been averaging 4.5 yards per carry and 65.5 rush yards per game and now the Washington running back gets to take on a Dallas defense that ranks dead last in opponent rush EPA, 28th in opponent rush success rate while giving up 4.7 yards per carry.
Teams have shown you can run the ball against the Cowboys, laying out the blueprint for how their future opponents should draw up their game plan against them.
Cooper Rush OVER 34.5 Pass Attempts (-108)
The Cowboys showed on Monday night that they're not afraid to let Cooper Rush sling the rock, especially if they find themselves in a deficit. He threw the ball 55 times against the Texans and while I don't expect him to post a similar number on Sunday against the Commanders, 35 pass attempts are well within reach.
The Cowboys lead the NFL in pass play percentage, throwing the ball on 67.18% of plays.
Rico Dowdle Anytime Touchdown (+130)
Rico Dowdle has taken over as the primary running back in Dallas and is coming off three straight games where he got double-digit carries. He's also a big target in the passing game, having recorded three receiving touchdowns already this season.
NFL Week 12 Betting Articles
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!