Cowboys vs. Eagles Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 17
The Philadelphia Eagles will close out their 2024 campaign with back-to-back games against NFC East opponents, starting with a Sunday showdown against the Dallas Cowboys.
There are some great value bets in the player prop market for this game, so let's dive into a few of my favorites.
Cowboys vs. Eagles Player Prop Bets
- Saquon Barkley OVER 108.5 Rush Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Jake Elliott UNDER 6.5 Kicking Points (+110) via BetMGM
- Luke Schoonmaker Anytime TD (+1700) via Caesars
Saquon Barkley OVER 108.5 Rush Yards (-115)
Saquon Barkley is my No. 1 ranked player prop for this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown:
The Cowboys' secondary has been fantastic of late, but teams are still able to run the ball against them with plenty of success. They're allowing 4.8 yards per carry while also ranking dead last in opponent rush EPA.
Saquon Barkley ran for just 66 yards against the Cowboys earlier this season but with the game getting out of hand quickly, the Eagles took him out of the game with plenty of time still left on the clock. If that doesn't happen this time, he should torch this Dallas defense. It's also worth noting that with Jalen Hurts banged up, they may lean on their rushing game even more.
Jake Elliott UNDER 6.5 Kicking Points (+110)
Jake Elliott may not be called upon much in this game. The Cowboys have the worst red zone defense in the NFL, allowing teams to score a touchdown on 75% of red zone trips against them. It's also worth noting that Elliott has only made 77.4% of field goal attempts this season. I'll take the UNDER 6.5 for his kicking points on Sunday.
Luke Schoonmaker Anytime TD (+1700)
We're getting a great price at Caesars for Luke Schoonmaker to find the end zone. Even with Jake Ferguson healthy, Schoonmaker has received targets at times in recent weeks. In this game, if the Eagles get out to an early lead, we could see the Cowboys turn to the air early and often, opening up Schoonmaker as a potential dark horse touchdown scorer at 17-1 odds.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
