Cowboys vs. Eagles Best NFL Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football in Week 1 (Bet This Dak Prescott Prop)
Looking for some prop bets for the NFL season opener on Thursday night?
You’ve come to the right place, as the Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys clash gives bettors plenty of opportunities to bet in the prop market in what could be a high-scoring affair (the total is all the way up at 47.5) between two division rivals.
Dak Prescott is healthy again, and he’ll need to command a Dallas offense that is going to be asked to do a lot in the 2025 season now that the Dallas defense no longer has superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons (traded to Green Bay, classic Jerry Jones).
Meanwhile, the Eagles return all of their main weapons from the 2024 season, and they hung a combined 75 points on the Cowboys in their two matchups. So, who is going to be the player that breaks out on Thursday night?
Betting on player props is a great way to get involved on both sides of a game, and with the NFL season beginning, it’s only right we drop a few wagers for the football community.
Here’s a breakdown of some of the props for Thursday night’s Cowboys-Eagles matchup.
Cowboys vs. Eagles Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 1
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Dak Prescott OVER 36.5 Pass Attempts (-124)
- A.J. Brown OVER 72.5 Receiving Yards (-110)
- Javonte Williams UNDER 38.5 Rushing Yards (-108)
Dak Prescott OVER 36.5 Pass Attempts (-124)
The Cowboys were blown out by the Eagles twice last season, and if that happens in this game, we could see a few extra pass attempts from Prescott.
The Dallas offense isn’t built to be a run-first scheme, as Javonte Williams (we’ll get to him later) and Jaydon Blue figure to be the team’s top two backs.
Dak threw 44 and 39 passes against the Eagles in 2023, but he missed both games against Philly last season. Overall in the 2024 season, Prescott threw the ball 37 or more times in four of his eight games.
Philly allowed the fewest passing yards in the NFL last season, but the game script could force Dallas to throw a ton. Even though Philly was an elite pass defense, opposing quarterbacks attempted a good amount of passes against them (20th in the league).
I am expecting Dak to be called upon a lot this season and in Week 1.
A.J. Brown OVER 72.5 Receiving Yards (-110)
Something about Week 1 and A.J. Brown just goes together.
In his six Week 1 games, Brown has cleared 100 yards three times, and he’s cleared this total in all of his season-opening games since coming to Philly:
- 2024: 5 catches, 119 yards, TD
- 2023: 7 catches, 79 yards
- 2022: 10 catches, 155 yards
Dallas has some solid players in the secondary, including Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland, but Brown is a matchup nightmare for just about any team with his size on the outside. The Eagles star has 73 or more receiving yards in eight of his 13 games in 2024.
Javonte Williams UNDER 38.5 Rushing Yards (-108)
Will Javonte Williams be a bell cow for Dallas in the 2025 season?
The former second-round pick struggled in the 2024 season in Denver, averaging just 3.7 yards per carry and 30.2 rushing yards per game. Williams has averaged under four yards per carry in back-to-back seasons.
That – and the fact that he might split time with Jaydon Blue – makes him tough to trust in the prop market. The Eagles ranked ninth in yards per carry allowed and 10th in rushing yards allowed in the 2024 season.
Williams is likely going to need 10 or more carries to flirt with this number, and I’m just not sold that the workload will be there in a game where Dallas is an 8.5-point underdog.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.