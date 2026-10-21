Cowboys vs. Eagles Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7

Monday Night Football in Week 7 of the 2026 season features a key NFC East matchup, as the Dallas Cowboys hit the road to take on the banged-up Philadelphia Eagles.

Both of these teams entered the 2026 season with playoff expectations, but Jalen Hurts’ season-ending blood clots have completely altered the Eagles’ outlook. Philly has been without Saquon Barkley for multiple weeks and Lane Johnson retired, leaving Philly without some top-line talent that it desperately needs to compete in the NFC.

For the foreseeable future, Tanner McKee will start at quarterback for the Eagles and that’s led to oddsmakers setting them as underdogs at home in Week 7.

Can Dallas take advantage and snap a two-game losing streak?

The Cowboys are just 31st in the NFL in EPA/Play on defense, and they’ve lost back-to-back games against Tampa Bay and Green Bay to fall to 2-4 this season. Still, oddsmakers have the Cowboys favored to win a weak NFC East with the New York Giants dealing with a ton of injuries and the Washington Commanders sitting at 1-4-1 after their loss on Monday night.

Dak Prescott and Co. could put themselves in a prime spot to take over first place in the coming weeks with a win, while the Eagles (1-5 against the spread) have yet to cover at home in a single game in 2026.

Let’s jump right into the odds, a player to watch, betting trends to consider and my prediction for this rivalry matchup on Monday night.

Cowboys vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cowboys -4.5 (-112)

Eagles +4.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Cowboys: -218

Eagles: +180

Total

44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Cowboys vs. Eagles How to Watch

Date: Monday, Oct. 26

Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

How to Watch (TV): ABC, ESPN, Disney+

Cowboys record: 2-4

Eagles record: 2-4

Cowboys vs. Eagles Injury Reports

Cowboys Injury Report

KaVontae Turpin – doubtful

Dee Winters – doubtful

DeMarvion Overshown – questionable

Cobie Durant – questionable

Drew Shelton – questionable

Eagles Injury Report

Saquon Barkley – questionable

Jalen Hurts – IR

Lane Johnson – Reserve/Retired

A.J. Epenesa – questionable

Jalyx Hunt – questionable

Michael Carter II – questionable

Nolan Smith – questionable

Carson Steele – questionable

Tank Bigsby – IR

Will Shipley – IR

Landon Dickerson – IR

Cowboys vs. Eagles Betting Trends

The Cowboys are 3-3 against the spread this season.

The Eagles are just 1-5 against the spread this season.

The Eagles are 0-3 against the spread at home this season.

The Cowboys are 1-2 against the spread on the road this season.

Dallas is just 1-3 against the spread when favored in 2026.

The OVER is 4-2 in the Cowboys games this season.

The OVER is 3-3 in the Eagles’ games this season.

Cowboys vs. Eagles Key Player to Watch

CeeDee Lamb, Wide Receiver, Dallas Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb is the engine of the Dallas offense, and it’s no surprise that the Cowboys have struggled to get things going over the last two weeks since he hasn't been his usual dominant self.

Lamb had 21 targets, 17 receptions and 189 yards in a win over Houston in Week 4, but he’s quieted down over the last two weeks. The Cowboys star caught just two passes for nine yards in the Thursday night loss against Tampa Bay, and he followed that up with nine catches (on 18 targets) for just 70 yards in the loss to Green Bay.

The former first-round pick has an insane 69 targets through six games, turning them into 48 catches for 577 yards and four scores. He’s one of the best receivers in the NFL, and Dallas is hoping that he can take advantage of a Philly secondary that is just 25th in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season.

A bounce-back game from Lamb would be a great sign for Dallas as it looks to get closer to .500 in 2026.

Cowboys vs. Eagles Prediction and Pick

There are a bunch of angles to consider in this game, and I even flirted with the idea of taking the OVER on Monday night.

But, I’ve landed on Dallas to cover as a road favorite.

The Eagles are banged up across the board, and they’re struggling to cover the spread this season. Philly scored just 14 points in McKee’s first start, and it’s averaging the fewest yards per play in the NFL this season.

In fact, the Eagles are 31st in the NFL in EPA/Play on offense and 30th in success rate. I doubt that will improve with a backup quarterback under center the rest of the season.

The Cowboys’ defense isn’t great, but it actually looked a little better against Green Bay in Week 6. The offense (and turnovers) became the issue, and Dallas has to find a way to run the ball more effectively this week after a pass-heavy attack in Week 6.

Dallas needs this game to be taken seriously as a playoff contender in the NFC, and I’m going to trust this offense (eighth in EPA/Play this season) as the best unit between these two teams.

After all, the Eagles have failed to cover at home and couldn't slow down Carolina’s top-10 offense in Week 6.

Pick: Cowboys -4.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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