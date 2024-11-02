Cowboys vs Falcons Best Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 9
The Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons will meet in an NFC duel in Week 9. The Cowboys are desperate to get back in the mix in the conference and a win on Sunday to get back to .500 would go a long way in doing that.
The Falcons sit atop the NFC South at 5-3, but they've had issues at times this season, especially defensively. Even with how bad the Cowboys have been this season, it'll be a tough test for Atlanta.
You can find out the odds for the game, including my best bet, in my betting preview. In this article, I'm going to break down my favorite prop bets.
Cowboys vs. Falcons Player Props
- Bijan Robinson OVER 71.5 Rushing Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- CeeDee Lamb OVER 84.5 Receiving Yards (-114) via DraftKings
- Darnell Mooney Anytime Touchdown (+170) via FanDuel
Bijan Robinson OVER 71.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
The Cowboys have had a lot of issues this season, but none has been bigger than their run defense. They rank dead last in opponent EPA per rush while allowing 4.8 yards per carry. That should set Bijan Robinson up to have a huge game.
Tyler Allgeier has been getting carries at times this season, but his useage has been blown out of proportion. Robinson has still played 68% of snaps in each of the past two weeks including a game against the Seahawks where he racked up 103 yards on 21 attempts.
I think he soars over this total on Sunday.
CeeDee Lamb OVER 84.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
A.J. Terrell will likely be tasked to cover CeeDee Lamb and it's not a matchup I'm confident in. Terrell hasn't had his best stuff this season, being ranked as the No. 35 cornerback according to PFF.com. Overall, the Falcons rank 24th in opponent dropback EPA and 22nd in opponent dropback success rate.
If there's one thing we know for sure about Lamb it's that he's going to see plenty of targets. 31 total throws were in his direction over the past two games and he's fresh off a performance against the 49ers where he hauled in 13 receptions for 146 receiving yards.
He's averaging 87.6 receiving yards per game this season so if he hits his season average, this bet will be a winner.
Darnell Mooney Anytime Touchdown (+170)
Darnell Mooney is the clear No. 2 option in the receiving game for the Falcons. While Drake London lead the team in every receiving category, Mooney isn't far behind including hauling in four touchdowns already. He also serves as the team's deep threat so if you think a long touchdown will be scored on the Cowboys, there's a good chance it'll be Mooney who does it.
I love his odds to find the end zone at +170.
