Cowboys vs. Falcons Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 9 (Dallas Poised for Bounce Back Performance)
The Dallas Cowboys desperately need a win after falling to 3-4 on the season. They have quickly fallen behind the Commanders and Eagles in the NFC East and with how strong the wild card race has been in the NFC, they can't afford to wait much longer before stringing together some wins.
They'll hope to gain some momentum in Week 9 when they head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons, a team that has looked flawed at times despite holding a 5-3 record.
Let's dive into the latest odds for this game and then I'll give my final score prediction.
Cowboys vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Cowboys +2.5 (-105)
- Falcons -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Cowboys +120
- Falcons -145
Total
- OVER 52 (-110)
- UNDER 52 (-110)
The spread for this game has remained steady, staying at the opening line of Falcons -2.5. Where we have seen significant movement is on the total. After opening at 48.5, the total in this game has skyrocketed up to 52.0.
Cowboys vs. Falcons Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I declared the Cowboys as my upset pick of the week:
Analytically, the Cowboys have been one of the worst teams in the NFL this season but I have to think they're a team that's going to see some positive regression. They have almost the exact same roster as last season when they went 12-5 and ranked near the top of the league in almost every metric.
When it comes to the Falcons, I have some major concerns about their defense. Their only hope to win games is to have their offense put up 30+ a game, which they've managed to do more often than not, but if their offense stumbles at all, they'll lose. They're 23rd in opponent EPA per play and 26th in opponent success rate. Arguably the most concerning aspect of their defense is their inability to stop teams on third down, ranking 30th in opponent third down conversion rate (49.04%).
Regarding the total in this game, I'm going to agree with the line movement and take the OVER. Both teams have performed much better offensively than defensively this season, and if Dak Prescott gets back on track like I expect him too, this could turn into a high-scoring affair.
Final Score Prediction: Cowboys 34, Falcons 27
