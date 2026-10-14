Cowboys vs. Packers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 6

A marquee matchup is set for Sunday Night Football in Week 6, as the Green Bay Packers host the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott.

This game has one of the closest spreads of the week, as the Pack are favored by 1.5 points at home and are -118 on the moneyline.

The 2026 season has been very interesting for both of these teams, with Week 5 swinging things in Green Bay’s favor ahead of this matchup. The Pack dominated the Chicago Bears and backup quarterback Tyson Bagent in Week 5, as Jordan Love threw for 367 yards in an easy win.

Green Bay has won two games in a row to get back over .500, but it still remains on the fringe of the playoff picture in the NFC based on the latest odds . However, a win over Dallas – another playoff contender in the NFC – would go a long way for Matt LaFleur’s group in 2026.

Dallas is coming off a shocking loss in Week 5, losing at home as a 9.5-point favorite against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and backup quarterback Jalon Daniels. CeeDee Lamb went down in the second half of that game, which could impact how Dallas fares against a Green Bay defense that is eighth in the NFL in EPA/Play this season.

Let’s examine the odds, betting trends, injuries and my prediction for this Week 6 matchup between two playoff hopefuls in the NFC.

Cowboys vs. Packers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cowboys +1.5 (-118)

Packers -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Cowboys: -102

Packers: -118

Total

52.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Cowboys vs. Packers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 18

Time: 8:20 p.m. EST

Venue: Lambeau Field

How to Watch (TV): NBC

Cowboys record: 2-3

Packers record: 3-2

Cowboys vs. Packers Injury Reports

Cowboys Injury Report

DeMarvion Overshown – questionable

Joey Porter Jr. – questionable

Cobie Durant – questionable

CeeDee Lamb – questionable

Drew Shelton – questionable

Tyler Guyton – questionable

Alijah Clark – questionable

Packers Injury Report

Micach Parsons – PUP

Aaron Bankes – questionable

Skyy Moore – questionable

Javon Hargrave – out

Benjamin St-Juste – questionable

Jacob Monk – questionable

Anthony Campbell – questionable

Josh Jacobs – Commissioner’s Exempt List

Edgerrin Cooper – IR

Chris Brooks – IR

Jayden Reed – IR

Cowboys vs. Packers Betting Trends

The Cowboys are 3-2 against the spread this season.

The Packers are 2-3 against the spread this season.

Green Bay is 1-1 against the spread at home in 2026.

The Cowboys are 2-0 against the spread as underdogs in 2026.

The OVER is 4-1 in the Cowboys’ games this season.

The UNDER is 3-2 in the Packers’ games this season.

Cowboys vs. Packers Key Player to Watch

Jordan Love, Quarterback, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love is coming off his best game of the season, torching the Chicago secondary for 367 yards and two scores.

Even with the Packers off to a relatively slow start on offense (20th in EPA/Play), Love has still completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 1,408 yards, 10 scores and three picks in five games.

Still, the Packers quarterback is just 29th in success rate amongst quarterbacks with at least 50 snaps this season, and he ranks outside the top 15 in EPA/Play. Could the Chicago game be a sign that he’s turning things around?

Love has an all-time great matchup against a Dallas defense that is dead last in the NFL in EPA/Play, success rate, EPA/Pass and yards per play allowed through five weeks. If this Green Bay offense is going to figure out what its ceiling is this season, this is the matchup to do it.

Cowboys vs. Packers Prediction and Pick

This is a really tough matchup to predict, especially since the Packers don’t have an impressive win in 2026.

They barely beat the New York Jets in overtime, squeaked past the Jalon Daniels-led Bucs and then defeated a backup quarterback for Chicago in a home game in Week 5. Dallas lost to the Bucs in Week 5, so one could argue that the Cowboys have been even shakier this season.

Still, I’m targeting the OVER on Sunday night with the Packers’ offense showing some signs of life against Chicago in Week 5.

As I mentioned, the Cowboys are allowing the most yards per play in the NFL this season and rank last in EPA/Play, success rate, EPA/Pass and are 31st in total yards allowed. This team can’t stop anyone, and the Bucs ran all over them with a backup under center in Week 5.

So, I expect Green Bay to put plenty of points on the board at home.

On the Dallas’ side, this offense remains a top-10 team in EPA/Play and yards per play, averaging over 27 points per game. This offense isn’t the issue for Dallas when it comes to being a playoff contender, which is why I’m comfortable betting the OVER on Sunday night.

Dallas is 4-1 to the OVER this season, and I don’t expect it to slow down a Packers offense that has a ton of big-play ability in the passing game.

Pick: OVER 52.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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