Cowboys vs. Panthers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 15 (Carolina Favored for First Time Since 2022)
The Carolina Panthers have been one of the best teams in the NFL against the spread since Bryce Young returned to the starting lineup, covering in each of their last five games.
Now, they find themselves set as home favorites against Cooper Rush and the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15. Why is this notable?
Well, Carolina hasn’t been favored since Week 15 of the 2022 season, meaning it has gone 33 weeks of NFL action without being set as a favorite.
Young and the Panthers have clearly caught the attention of oddsmakers, but will they play well enough to win?
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s a final score prediction for this Week 15 matchup.
Cowboys vs. Panthers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Cowboys +2.5 (-105)
- Panthers -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Cowboys: +114
- Panthers: -135
Total
- 43 (Over -110/Under -110)
The spread for this game has moved a ton since opening with the Panthers as one-point favorites.
Dallas did lose on Monday night, but a 1.5-point movement in favor of Carolina is interesting since it hasn’t been favored since the 2022 season.
Cowboys vs. Panthers Final Score Prediction
If you’re looking to bet on this game, SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his pick for this matchup in his Road to 272 column – where he picks every game, every week:
I was wrong about the Panthers getting put in their place against the Eagles last week. Maybe it's time to give them some credit, especially Bryce Young who looks more comfortable than ever. Carolina may be in a unique situation that other teams at the bottom of the standings aren't in where the vibes have to be relatively high, knowing that Young is playing significantly better and the team has given some of the best in the league all they can handle.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys' season is all but over and I have no faith in betting on Cooper Rush, who has been horrific since filling in for Dak Prescott. He ranks near the bottom of the league in almost every quarterback statistic and is significantly worse than Young since last year's No. 1 pick returned to action.
I'll take the Panthers as slight home favorites against the imploding Cowboys.
The Panthers are just 3-10 on the season and have dropped three games in a row, but it appears that they’re in a prime spot to get back in the win column at home this week.
Final Score Prediction: Panthers 20, Cowboys 17
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.