Cowboys vs. Rams Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NFL Preseason Week 1
The final game of the opening week of the NFL Preseason will feature an NFC exhibition between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams.
Neither team plans to play the majority of their starters, including the top quarterbacks. This means we'll see a battle of backups today as players compete for a spot on their respective team's 53-man roster.
I'm going to break down everything you need to know to bet on this preseason affair.
Cowboys vs. Rams Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Cowboys -4.5 (-115)
- Rams +4.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Cowboys -250
- Rams +210
Total
- OVER 33.5 (-110)
- UNDER 33.5 (-110)
Cowboys vs. Rams How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 11
- Time: 4:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NFL+/NFL Network
- Cowboys preseason record: 0-0
- Rams preseason record: 0-0
Cowboys vs. Rams Betting Trends
- Rams are 1-8 in the preseason the last three years
- Sean McVay is 7-14 straight up and 9-11-1 against the spread in the preseason
- Mike McCarthy is 30-30 straight up and 29-31 against the spread in the preseason
Cowboys vs. Rams Key Players to Watch
Dallas Cowboys
Trey Lance: Remember Trey Lance? He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, selected third overall by the San Francisco 49ers. His career never got off the ground in San Francisco after getting injured early in his rookie season resulting in Brock Purdy eventually taking over as the team's starter. He was traded to the Cowboys at the end of the 2023 preseason and now he'll finally get to make his debut for Dallas. This is a big game for the future of his NFL career.
Los Angeles Rams
Stetson Bennett: The two-time college football national champion, Stetson Bennett, will try to get his NFL career underway this preseason. He's third on the depth chart behind Matthew Stafford and Jimmy Garoppolo, but with both sidelined this week, Bennett will get a chance to shine. He left the team last season due to mental health issues but is back with the club and will look to make a good impression this afternoon.
Cowboys vs. Rams Prediction and Pick
I broke down my pick for this game in today's edition of Top NFL Picks:
"Neither starters are expected to play in this game between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams, which leaves us to evaluate the backups when deciding which side we should bet on.
"The Rams' quarterback situation behind Matthew Stafford is concerning. Jimmy Garoppolo is suspended, leaving Stetson Bennett and Dresser Winn to play quarterback for the Rams in their preseason opener today.
"The Cowboys have much better depth overall than the Rams as well, especially on the defensive side of the ball. I'll take Dallas to cover the 3.5-point spread."
Pick: Cowboys -3.5
