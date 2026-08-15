Cowboys vs. Seahawks Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 1

The defending Super Bowl Champions, the Seattle Seahawks, will begin their 2026 campaign with a preseason showdown on Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys had one of the best offenses in football last season, but their defense allowed over 30 points per game, causing Dallas to eventually miss out on the postseason. They'll hope to improve in that area this year so they can take advantage of their high-powered offense and contend for the top spot in the NFC East.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Saturday night's exhibition matchup.

Cowboys vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, and Total for Preseason Week 1

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cowboys +3 (-115)

Seahawks -3 (-105)

Moneyline

Cowboys +130

Seahawks -155

Total

OVER 39.5 (-112)

UNDER 39.5 (-108)

Cowboys vs. Seahawks How to Watch Preseason Week 1

Date: Saturday, August 15

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Lumen Field

How to Watch (TV): NFL Network

Cowboys record: 0-0

Seahawks record: 0-0

Cowboys vs. Seahawks Betting Trends

Brian Schottenheimer is 1-2 straight up and against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Mike Macdonald is 3-2-1 straight up and 3-3 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Cowboys vs. Seahawks Key Player to Watch

Caleb Downs, DB - Dallas Cowboys

A major part of the Cowboys' hopes to improve their defense is Caleb Downs, whom they used their No. 11 overall pick on in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Ohio State safety was one of the best and most athletic defensive players in this year's draft class, and he's a real threat to be named Defensive Rookie of the Year. We may not see him on the field much this Saturday, but when he is, he'll be the player to watch.

Cowboys vs. Seahawks Prediction and Best Bet

The Dallas Cowboys made some moves to improve their defense in the offseason, but considering they'll likely rest their starters for the majority of the game, I have little faith in them being able to slow down the Seahawks' offense. If the starters allowed 30+ points per game, just imagine how the backups will fare.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks had the best defense in the NFL last year. The Super Bowl champions are loaded with depth at every position, including at quarterback. Drew Lock and Jalen Milroe are more than capable of putting up points against this Cowboys defense.

Pick: Seahawks -3 (-105) via DraftKings

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