Croatia vs. Ghana Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

A spot in the knockout round is on the line in Group L, as England, Ghana and Croatia all have a chance to win the group entering Saturday’s action.

England (four points) is currently in first in the group because of goal differential, but Ghana (four points) and Croatia (four points) match up on Saturday, meaning a Croatia win would move it into the No. 2 spot – at least – in Group L.

Oddsmakers have Croatia favored to win this match with Ghana, even though it dropped its 2026 World Cup opener to England. Ghana tied England and beat Panama, but it has only scored one goal in this tournament.

So, who has the edge on Saturday?

Let’s dive into the odds, history, tournament results and some betting picks for this Group L showdown.

Croatia vs. Ghana Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Croatia: -130

Ghana: +450

Draw: +240

Total

2.5 (Over +125/Under -155)

Croatia vs. Ghana How to Watch

Date: Saturday, June 27

Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Philadelphia Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FS1, FOX One, Universo

Croatia record: 1-0-1

Ghana record: 1-1-0

Croatia vs. Ghana History and Tournament Results

These teams are meeting for the first time in international play on Saturday.

Croatia

Croatia opened the World Cup with a 4-2 loss to England, but it rebounded nicely in its second match in Group L, beating Panama 1-0. A win on Saturday would guarantee Croatia a spot in the knockout round. A draw would also give Croatia a chance to advance as one of the eight-best third-place finishers.

Ghana

Ghana is in a great spot entering Saturday’s match after pulling out a 0-0 draw with England in its last match. After beating Panama to open the World Cup, Ghana was in a great spot to be a top-three finisher in this group, giving it a chance to advance to the knockout stage. A win or draw would guarantee Ghana a top-two spot in Group L, meaning it would advance to the Round of 32.

Croatia vs. Ghana Best Prop Bet

Ghana UNDER 0.5 Team Goals (+107)

I’m eyeing a team prop in this match after Ghana recorded 0.17 expected goals in a 0-0 draw against England in its last match. This Ghana team is not great offensively – it’s averaging just 0.94 expected goals over its last 10 international matches – and it may want to play for a low-scoring draw on Saturday to advance out of Group L.

Ghana had a late goal in extra time and just 1.25 expected goals in a win over Panama, and Croatia is a much tougher opponent, even though it allowed four goals to England in its World Cup opener.

I wouldn’t be shocked if Ghana plays a more defensive game since a draw is all it needs to advance.

Croatia vs. Ghana Prediction and Best Bet

There’s a way for both of these teams to advance to the knockout stage, especially since they both have wins under their belt in Group Stage action.

The top eight third-place group finishers will advance to the round of 32, and it’s possible at a 1-1-1 mark for Croatia is enough to get it done (if it can at least secure a draw on Saturday).

For Ghana, the path is much more simple. A win or draw guarantees Ghana at least the No. 2 spot in this group, and I wouldn’t be shocked if it plays a little more conservatively on Saturday.

Ghana didn’t allow a goal to a vaunted England attack, and it’s only allowed 13 total goals over its last 10 international matches.

While Croatia is favored to win this match, it only scored once against an 0-0-2 Panama squad, and it may struggle against a Ghana team that has allowed less than 1.5 expected goals in back-to-back matches in this World Cup.

A win would go a much longer way for Croatia in this match, but I think there’s value in betting on a draw at +270. I also think that Tie or Ghana (+105) would be an interesting way to play this game and still get a plus-money return.

Pick: Draw (+270 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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