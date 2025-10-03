Cubs vs. Brewers Opening Odds for NLDS (Milwaukee Favored to Win Series)
The Chicago Cubs took care of business on Thursday to advance to the NLDS, where they’ll face off against the Milwaukee Brewers.
A 13-game winning streak in August built the Brewers an NL Central lead that they wouldn’t relinquish, finishing the season at 97-65, the best record in baseball.
The Cubs had an up-and-down September with a four-game winning streak followed by a five-game losing streak before finishing the season with wins in four of their last five games.
Ultimately, the Brewers finished five games better than the 92-70 Cubs, but Chicago won the season series 7-6.
Here’s a look at the opening ALDS odds, Game 1 odds, and the latest World Series odds before this series begins on Saturday, Oct. 4.
Cubs vs. Brewers Series Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Cubs: +105
- Brewers: -125
The Brewers are slight favorites in the NLDS against the Cubs, and the oddsmakers expect it to be a longer series.
Cubs vs. Brewers Correct Score Odds
- Brewers in 5: +310
- Cubs in 4: +380
- Brewers in 4: +390
- Cubs in 5: +450
- Brewers in 3: +500
- Cubs in 3: +800
The oddsmakers don’t leave a ton of room between the Brewers in five games as the most likely outcome and the next two correct scores. However, a sweep would be pretty surprising.
2025 World Series Odds
- Los Angeles Dodgers: +320
- Philadelphia Phillies: +475
- Seattle Mariners: +550
- New York Yankees: +550
- Chicago Cubs: +750
- Milwaukee Brewers: +800
- Toronto Blue Jays: +850
- Detroit Tigers: +950
Whoever wins this series is still going to face an uphill battle in the NLCS no matter who wins the Dodgers vs. Phillies NLDS matchup. Those two are the favorites to win it all while both the Cubs and Brewers have fairly long odds.
Cubs vs. Brewers Game 1 Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Cubs +1.5 (-170)
- Brewers -1.5 (+139)
Moneyline
- Cubs: +129
- Brewers: -157
Total
- 7.5 (Over +104/Under -126)
The Brewers are decently large favorites in Game 1, which makes sense with Freddy Peralta (17-6, 2.70 ERA) scheduled to take the ball.
If you think the Cubs can come back from a Game 1 loss, you can bet that Game / Series double at +450. I can’t imagine Chicago would be that high for the series heading into Game 2 if the Brewers take care of business in Game 1.
