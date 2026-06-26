Cubs vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, June 26

Jacob Misiorowski and the Milwaukee Brewers welcome the Chicago Cubs for a three-game set starting on Friday night on Apple TV.

Both teams are coming into this series on four-game winning streaks. The Cubs are now 7-2 in their last nine games, but the Brewers lost three straight prior to their recent hot stretch.

The Brewers swept the Cubs at Wrigley Field in their only series so far this season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cubs vs. Brewers on Friday, June 26.

Cubs vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cubs +1.5 (+109)

Brewers -1.5 (-131)

Moneyline

Cubs +218

Brewers -271

Total

7.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Cubs vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers

Cubs: Colin Rea (5-5, 4.99 ERA)

Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (8-3, 1.45 ERA)

Colin Rea bounced back nicely with 5.1 three-hit innings against the Blue Jays last time out, but Toronto scored eight off the bullpen to make that all for naught. He had allowed seven runs on nine hits in 4.2 innings at Coors Field in his previous start.

Jacob Misiorowski is coming off one of his worst starts in a while. He allowed a whopping two runs on five hits in six innings against the Braves. That’s the same number of runs (one earned) he gave up in 54.1 innings across his previous eight starts. He threw six shutout innings at Wrigley Field on May 19, allowing six hits and one walk with eight strikeouts.

Cubs vs. Brewers How to Watch

Date: Friday, June 26

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

Venue: American Family Field

How to Watch (TV): Apple TV

Cubs record: 44-37

Brewers record: 49-29

Cubs vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets

Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Brice Turang OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-128)

Brice Turang has a few things in his favor on Friday night. He’s batting .310 at home with a .945 OPS as opposed to .220 with a .716 OPS on the road. The infielder is also a typical left-handed hitter in that he’s batting .299 vs. RHP and .183 vs. LHP.

Turang has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in 59% of games this season, including 64% at home. He’s cashed in four straight games, five of six, and seven of his last nine contests.

Cubs vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick

Rea has been solid enough on the mound recently, and the Cubs are feeling good after a sweep at Citi Field. I know that they’re facing an uphill battle against Misiorowski, but this line feels too high.

With a low total at 7.5, it makes the +1.5 (+109) a bit more appealing for me. I’d recommend sprinkling the moneyline as well, but the run line is my best bet.

Pick: Cubs +1.5 (+109)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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