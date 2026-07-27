Cubs vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, July 27

The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to avoid falling to .500 when they open a three-game set against the Chicago Cubs on Monday night.

The Cardinals have been over .500 since losing three straight to fall to 8-8 way back on April 13. However, they’ve dropped seven of their last nine to fall to 53-52.

Meanwhile, the Cubs started their road trip by taking two of three in Pittsburgh after a 3-3 homestand against the Twins and Tigers.

St. Louis has gone 4-2 against the Cubs so far this season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cubs vs. Cardinals on Monday, July 27.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cubs -1.5 (+125)

Cardinals +1.5 (-150)

Moneyline

Cubs -120

Cardinals +100

Total

9.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Cubs vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers

Cubs: David Peterson (5-7, 5.97 ERA)

Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (5-7, 5.18 ERA)

In three of his four starts with the Cubs, David Peterson has allowed a total of three runs on 10 hits in 17.1 innings. However, he got lit up for 10 runs on nine hits in 3.2 innings in his other outing, and that came against these Cardinals on July 3.

Matthew Liberatore is expected to start tonight for St. Louis. He’s looking to bounce back from allowing five runs on nine hits in 5.1 innings in a loss to the Angels. The southpaw has allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits in 10.1 innings against the Cubs this season.

Cubs vs. Cardinals How to Watch

Date: Monday, July 27

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Busch Stadium

How to Watch (TV): MARQ, CARD

Cubs record: 59-46

Cardinals record: 53-52

Cubs vs. Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bets

Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet

Michael Busch OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-130)

Michael Busch is looking to stay hot after finishing the weekend series with 5 hits in 10 at-bats on Saturday and Sunday. He’s now gone 20 for 61 (.328) with 10 runs scored and eight RBI in his last 14 games.

Busch is 3 for 9 with a home run in his career against Liberatore, and is batting .254 vs. LHP on the season.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick

I’m going to cautiously back the Cubs tonight in St. Louis.

Peterson’s poor start against the Cardinals earlier this month does give me some pause, but St. Louis’ recent struggles are enough for me to give the southpaw another chance. And it’s not as if Liberatore is that much better, if at all.

Pick: Cubs -120

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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