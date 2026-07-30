Cubs vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, July 30

The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals wrap up a four-game set on Thursday afternoon, and St. Louis has a chance to salvage a split after winning Game 3 on Wednesday night.

The Cards are still in the mix for a wild card spot even though they are just .500 this season, as they’re just 2.5 games back of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies, who are tied for the last two wild card spots in the NL. Chicago, on the other hand, has a 4.5-game cushion over those teams and holds the top wild card spot in the National League.

Oddsmakers have set the Cubs as underdogs in this series finale on Thursday despite the fact that they’re six games over .500 on the road.

Right-hander Javier Assad (3.86 ERA) will get the ball for Chicago against St. Louis’ Andre Pallante (3.77 ERA).

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this rivalry matchup on Thursday afternoon.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cubs +1.5 (-199)

Cardinals -1.5 (+163)

Moneyline

Cubs: -101

Cardinals: -120

Total

8.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Cubs vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers

Chicago: Javier Assad (6-1, 3.86 ERA)

St. Louis: Andre Pallante (11-6, 3.77 ERA)

Cubs vs. Cardinals How to Watch

Date: Thursday, July 30

Time: 2:15 p.m. EST

Venue: Busch Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlimited, Cardinals.TV, Marquee Sports Network

Cubs record: 61-47

Cardinals record: 54-54

Cubs vs. Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bets

Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bet

Andre Pallante OVER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-118)

This season, Pallante has given up 13 hits in 8.2 innings of work against the Cubbies, allowing eight hits in his first outing and five hits in 5.2 shutout innings the second time these teams faced off.

The right-hander ranks in the 52nd percentile in expected batting average against, but this is a tough matchup against a Cubs team that is ninth in batting average and fourth in OPS this season.

Pallante has given up six or more hits in seven outings this season, so I don’t mind fading him against one of the best offenses in MLB this afternoon.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick

The Cardinals have hit the UNDER more than any team in MLB this season, but two of the games in this four-game set have already finished with double-digit combined runs.

Pallante had a strong outing against the Cubs the last time these teams faced off, tossing 5.2 innings of five-hit, no-run ball, but he also allowed eight hits and four runs across three innings of work the first time they faced off.

In Pallante’s two starts against Chicago, these teams have combined for 11 and 18 runs.

The Cubs have hit the OVER in 54.2 percent of their games, and I don’t think bettors should trust Assad to keep the Cards in check. He has an expected ERA in the 29th percentile (4.66) this season and ranks in the 16th percentile in expected batting average against.

Oddsmakers clearly view him as an issue for the Cubbies, as they're underdogs even though they’ve clearly been the better team this season.

These squads have cleared 8.5 runs in four of their last six meetings, and I expect another high-scoring game given this pitching matchup on Thursday afternoon.

Pick: OVER 8.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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