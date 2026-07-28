Cubs vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 28

The St. Louis Cardinals’ slide continued with a 7-3 loss in their series opener against the Chicago Cubs.

The Cards have now lost two in a row, five of their last six, and eight of their last 10 games.

On the flip side, the Cubs have won three of four and six of their last nine contests.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cubs vs. Cardinals on Tuesday, July 28.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cubs -1.5 (+144)

Cardinals +1.5 (-175)

Moneyline

Cubs -114

Cardinals -105

Total

9 (Over +100/Under -120)

Cubs vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers

Cubs: Colin Rea (7-7, 4.85 ERA)

Cardinals: Michael McGreevy (4-8, 3.07 ERA)

Colin Rea has been leaking oil recently. He’s allowed at least three runs in three straight starts, yielding 11 runs (10 earned) in 16.1 innings in that span. The right-hander allowed just two runs on seven hits in 18.1 innings against the Cardinals last year, though.

Michael McGreevy is expected to get the nod tonight. He’s gone at least six innings in four straight starts, yielding four runs to the Diamondbacks last time out after allowing four earned runs in his previous three outings. He allowed eight runs in 15.1 innings against the Cubs last year.

Cubs vs. Cardinals How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 28

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Busch Stadium

How to Watch (TV): MARQ, CARD, TBS

Cubs record: 60-46

Cardinals record: 53-53

Cubs vs. Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bets

Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet

Seiya Suzuki OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-128)

Seiya Suzuki has been consistently getting on base and driving in runs for a few weeks now. The Cubs outfielder is 17 for 60 (.283) with 13 runs scored and 16 RBI in his last 15 games.

Suzuki has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in three straight games and 14 of those last 15 contests.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick

I’m a bit surprised that the Cubs aren’t bigger favorites tonight.

Chicago has been just as good on the road (30-24) as at home (30-22), and the Cardinals are only 27-30 at home.

Rea has been able to keep the Cubs in games this season, and he was stellar in his three starts against St. Louis last year.

I’ll take the Cubs to keep rolling against a fading St. Louis squad.

Pick: Cubs -114

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