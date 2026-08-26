Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 26

A rubber match is set for Wednesday afternoon in Arizona, as the Chicago Cubs and NL MVP favorite Pete Crow-Armstrong look to bounce back against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Chicago won Game 1 of this series 7-0, but it dropped Tuesday’s meeting by one run, setting up an interesting series finale. The D-Backs moved to just one game out of the final playoff spot in the National League with Tuesday’s win, and they are just six games back of the Cubs, who hold the top wild card spot in the NL.

As of now, Chicago is viewed as a lock to make the playoffs, but a lot could change over the final month of the regular season.

A pair of lefties will take the mound in this series finale, as Chicago’s Matthew Boyd (4.15 ERA) looks to turn around a rough month of August in a matchup against Arizona’s Eduardo Rodriguez. The D-Backs have won 20 of E-Rod’s starts this season, and he has a 2.61 ERA to back up his impressive record.

Oddsmakers have set Arizona as a slight favorite in the latest moneyline odds, but will it come through with back-to-back wins?

Let’s take a look at the odds from the best betting sites , my favorite player prop and a prediction for this NL showdown.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cubs -1.5 (+156)

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-190)

Moneyline

Cubs: -101

Diamondbacks: -106

Total

8.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

Chicago: Matthew Boyd (8-2, 4.15 ERA)

Arizona: Eduardo Rodriguez (13-4, 2.61 ERA)

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 26

Time: 3:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Field

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlimited, DBACKS.TV, Marquee Sports Network

Cubs record: 76-57

Diamondbacks record: 70-63

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets

Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet

Alex Bregman to Hit a Home Run (+840)

Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman has been on a bit of a power surge as of late, homering eight times in his last 26 games, posting a .289 batting average during that stretch.

Bregman is now up to 19 homers in the 2026 season, and he’s done a ton of damage against left-handed pitchers, hitting .267 with a .796 OPS this season. So, why not take him at this insane price against Arizona’s Eduardo Rodriguez?

Bregman is +840 to hit his 20th homer of the campaign, but he’s actually fared extremely well against Rodriguez in his career, going 9-for-27 with three home runs, two doubles and a 1.160 OPS.

E-Rod has given up just 14 homers in the 2026 season, but this price is way out of whack considering the fact that Bregman has homered about once every three games over the last four weeks.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick

I don’t know how he keeps doing it, but Eduardo Rodriguez continues to define his advanced numbers this season, and it’s led to a ton of wins for Arizona.

The veteran left-hander has a 2.61 actual ERA despite the fact that he ranks in the 27th percentile in expected ERA (4.59), the 18th percentile in expected batting average against (.264) and the 13th percentile in strikeout percentage.

E-Rod has led the D-Backs to an insane 20-6 record this season, and he’s allowed two or fewer earned runs in 20 of his 26 appearances. So, I’m not going to fade him in this series finale.

The Cubs lost Game 2 of this series on Tuesday, and they’re relying a struggling starter in Boyd, who has seen his expected ERA drop to the 14th percentile (5.01) this season.

Boyd has led the Cubbies to an 11-5 record in 16 starts, but he has struggled in August, posting a 6.12 ERA across four outings.

The D-Backs are an impressive 10 games over.500 at home, and they’re now just one game back of a playoff spot. I think they’re worth a look in a near pick’em situation with E-Rod on the bump.

Pick: Diamondbacks Moneyline (-106 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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