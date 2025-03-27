Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for MLB Opening Day
Opening Day is here, and two potential playoff teams in the National League face off on Thursday night.
The Arizona Diamondbacks begin their season at home after narrowly missing the playoffs in the 2024 season. Arizona was in the World Series in 2023, but it took a bit of a step back last season. With Corbin Burnes now in the fold, Arizona is a trendy pick to make the playoffs in the NL this season.
However, it won’t be Burnes on the mound against the Chicago Cubs tonight. Zac Gallen will get the start for Arizona after posting a 3.65 ERA last season.
The Cubs already played two games in Japan against the Los Angeles Dodgers to open their season, and they’ll send Justin Steele to the mound for the second time in the 2025 season.
Here’s a look at the odds, probable pitchers, prop bets and my prediction for this Opening Day matchup.
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cubs +1.5 (-198)
- Diamondbacks -1.5 (+164)
Moneyline
- Cubs: +105
- Diamondbacks: -125
Total
- 8.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
- Chicago: Justin Steele (0-1, 11.25 ERA)
- Arizona: Zac Gallen (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 27
- Time: 10:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Field
- How to Watch (TV): Marquee Sports Network, DBACKS.TV
- Cubs record: 0-2
- Diamondbacks record: 0-0
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets
I have a pair of prop bets in this game on the D-Backs side, one for starter Zac Gallen and one for All-Star Ketel Marte.
Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets
- Zac Gallen OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-160)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s Best MLB Prop Bets column – Painting Corners – why Zac Gallen is a solid target tonight:
Last season, Zac Gallen didn’t have a terrific year, posting a 3.65 ERA, but he did strike out 156 batters across 148 innings of work.
He also struck out at least five batters in 17 of his 28 starts, including his last seven starts of the regular season.
Last season, the Cubs struck out over eight times per game, so this is a pretty decent matchup for the Arizona Diamondbacks ace on Opening Day.
- Ketel Marte to Hit a Home Run (+365)
On the hitting side, I shared in SI Betting’s Best MLB Home Run Picks column – Daily Dinger – why Ketel Marte is a great target:
Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star Ketel Marte hit 36 home runs in the 2024 season, including 18 against left-handed pitching in just 193 at bats.
Marte posted extremely impressive splits against lefties, hitting .342/.401/.679. When you compare it to his splits against right-handed pitching – .261/.356/.486 – from last season.
I like this matchup against lefty Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs. Steele only allowed 12 homers in 24 starts last season, but Marte has been too good against lefties to pass up tonight.
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
I’m buying the D-Backs at home in this season opener, as Gallen has been one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball over the last several seasons.
While I don’t want to take away from Steele, who has become a staple in the Cubs’ rotation, the lefty gave up five hits, two homers and five runs in a loss to the Dodgers.
On top of that, the D-Backs dominated left-handed pitching last season, hitting a league-leading .284 with the second-best OPS (behind only the Dodgers).
With Gallen on the mound for Arizona, I think it is a great bet to win after the team went 18-10 in his 28 starts in 2024.
Pick: Diamondbacks Moneyline (-125 at DraftKings)
