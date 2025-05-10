Cubs vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Saturday, May 10
Two of the best teams in the National League will continue their series on Saturday night.
The New York Mets got the better of the Chicago Cubs in their series-opener on Friday night, beating them by a final score of 7-2. Will we see a similar score tonight? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Cubs vs. Mets Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Cubs +1.5 (-162)
- Mets -1.5 (+134)
Moneyline
- Cubs +130
- Mets -154
Total
- 8.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Cubs vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, May 10
- Game Time: 7:15 PM EST
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): Fox
- Cubs Record: 22-17
- Mets Record: 25-14
Cubs vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- Chicago: Brad Keller, RHP (0-0, 3.78 ERA)
- New York: Tylor Megill, RHP (3-2, 2.50 ERA)
Cubs vs. Mets Best Prop Bet
- Pete Alonso 2+ Total Bases (+115) via BetMGM
Pete Alonso has been unbelievably good at getting on base one way or another this season. In fact, he's sixth in Major League Baseball in On Base Percentage at .443. He's poised to have a big game on Saturday as the Cubs plan to use their bullpen throughout. The Cubs' bullpen ranks 24th in WHIP at 1.40. If Alonso can reach two total bases, this bet will cash at plus-money.
Cubs vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm betting the OVER in tonight's National League showdown:
In a game between two of the best offenses in baseball, I'm going to go ahead and bet the OVER. The Chicago Cubs rank third in the Majors in OPS at .778, and the Mets are right behind them in fifth at .761. The Mets have been even better of late, ranking third in OPS at .852 over the past two weeks.
A glaring weakness for the Cubs this season has been their bullpen, which ranks 21st in ERA at 4.51. Another sign we could see a high-scoring affair tonight.
Let's sit back and root for runs in this National League matchup.
Pick: OVER 8.5 (-120)
