Cubs vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 15

The Philadelphia Phillies host the Chicago Cubs in the rubber match of their three-game set on Wednesday night.

The Phillies took the first game 13-7, but the Cubs gave them a taste of their own medicine with a 10-4 victory last night.

It’s a southpaw showdown in South Philadelphia with Shota Imanaga set to face off against Jesus Luzardo.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cubs vs. Phillies on Wednesday, April 15.

Cubs vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cubs +1.5 (-175)

Phillies -1.5 (+144)

Moneyline

Cubs +119

Phillies -143

Total

8.5 (Over -127/Under -102)

Cubs vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers

Cubs: Shota Imanaga (0-1, 2.81 ERA)

Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (1-2, 6.23 ERA)

Cubs vs. Phillies How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 15

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

How to Watch (TV): MARQ, NBCSP

Cubs record: 8-9

Phillies record: 8-9

Cubs vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Jesus Luzardo OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-118)

Jesus Luzardo rediscovered his game last season in Philadelphia. He had a career-high 216 strikeouts in 183.2 IP and a 3.92 ERA across 32 starts.

The southpaw already has 26 strikeouts in 17.1 IP this season, going OVER 6.5 strikeouts in all three starts. Fellow lefthander Cristopher Sanchez had eight strikeouts in six innings of work in the series opener on Monday night.

Cubs vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick

Neither team has found much consistency through the first few weeks of the season, but at least the Cubs won two straight in Tampa Bay last week after dropping the series opener. I could see that same thing playing out tonight in Philadelphia.

While I like Luzardo to rack up the strikeouts, he’s also allowed 12 ER through three starts, including 5 in 4.2 IP against the Diamondbacks last time out. On the flip side, Imanaga threw six hitless innings against the Pirates in his last start.

I’ll back the Cubs as road underdogs tonight in Philly.

Pick: Cubs +119

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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