Cubs vs. Pirates Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 24

The Chicago Cubs hit the road for a three-game set starting against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.

The Cubs went 3-3 on their homestand out of the break, taking two of three from the Twins before losing two of three to the Tigers.

The Pirates have also gone 3-3 since the break. They won two of three in Cleveland before dropping two of three at Yankee Stadium.

Pittsburgh has won four of seven games against the Cubs so far this season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cubs vs. Pirates on Friday, July 24.

Cubs vs. Pirates Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cubs -1.5 (+152)

Pirates +1.5 (-185)

Moneyline

Cubs -108

Pirates -112

Total

8.5 (Over -103/Under -117)

Cubs vs. Pirates Probable Pitchers

Cubs: Matthew Boyd (6-1, 4.15 ERA)

Pirates: Jared Jones (2-1, 4.05 ERA)

Matthew Boyd had an ERA of 6.00 when he was placed on the injured list in May. Since returning in late June, the southpaw has allowed eight runs in 28 innings (2.57 ERA) across five starts.

Jared Jones has put together a few great starts for the Pirates. He’s allowed two runs on five hits in 15 innings with three walks and 23 strikeouts in his last three outings.

Cubs vs. Pirates How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 24

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: PNC Park

How to Watch (TV): MARQ, SNP

Cubs record: 57-45

Pirates record: 53-50

Cubs vs. Pirates Best MLB Prop Bets

Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet

Seiya Suzuki OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-105)

Seiya Suzuki has been a consistent contributor for the Cubs in recent weeks. He’s batting 14 for 41 (.341) with 11 runs scored and 11 RBI in his last 11 games.

The outfielder has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in each of those 11 games to bring him up to a 59% clip on the season.

Cubs vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Cubs opened as underdogs and are now nearly a pick’em as of Friday morning.

The Pirates might be back at home, but they’ve struggled mightily against left-handed pitching this season. They’re just 9-20 vs. LHP this year as opposed to 44-30 vs. RHP.

Matthew Boyd has been great for the Cubs, with Chicago winning each of his last six starts.

I’ll back Chicago to kick off its road trip with a win tonight.

Pick: Cubs -108

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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