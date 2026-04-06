Cubs vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 6

The Chicago Cubs and Tampa Bay Rays open a three-game set on Monday afternoon in Tampa Bay with an interesting pair of starting pitchers on the mound.

Tampa Bay lefty Shane McClanahana (3.86 ERA) is looking for his first win of the season after he missed all of the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery. McClanahan was an All-Star in 2022 and 2023, and the Rays are hoping he can return and be an ace for them this season.

He’ll take on Chicago Cubs right-hander Jameson Taillon, who did not allow a run in his first start of the 2026 season, even though he was awful in Spring Training, posting 17.55 ERA in five outings.

Taillon had a 3.68 ERA in 23 starts with the Cubs in the 2025 season.

Oddsmakers have set the Rays as small favorites at home, but both of these teams enter this series at 4-5 so far in the 2026 season.

Let’s dive into the betting odds, a player prop pick and my prediction for Monday’s matinee matchup.

Cubs vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cubs -1.5 (+153)

Rays +1.5 (-186)

Moneyline

Cubs: -105

Rays: -115

Total

8 (Over -102/Under -118)

Cubs vs. Rays Probable Pitchers

Chicago: Jameson Taillon (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Tampa Bay: Shane McClanahan (0-1, 3.86 ERA)

Cubs vs. Rays How to Watch

Date: Monday, April 6

Time: 4:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Tropicana Field

How to Watch (TV): Marquee Sports Network, Rays.TV

Cubs record: 4-5

Rays record: 4-5

Cubs vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bet

Rays Best MLB Prop Bet

Shane McClanahan UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-129)

Even though he didn’t get the win in his 2026 debut, McClanahan allowed just two hits and three runs (two earned) in 4.2 innings of work against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Rays limited the former All-Star to just 79 pitches, and I wouldn’t be shocked if he has some smaller workloads early on in the season given his injury history. That hurts his ceiling in strikeout and wins props, but it raises it in hits allowed props since it won’t face as many batters.

The Cubs are one of the worst offenses in MLB through the first two weeks of the season, ranking 21st in OPS and 26th in batting average.

McClanahan has a career WHIP of 1.10, and he allowed just two hits against a Brewers team that is third in OPS and fifth in batting average so far this season. I think he can limit the Cubbies on Monday afternoon.

Cubs vs. Rays Prediction and Pick

I like this pitching matchup for Tampa Bay, even though Taillon didn’t allow a run in 4.2 innings of work in his season debut.

The veteran righty was shelled during Spring Training, giving up 26 runs in 13.1 innings of work, and he faced a suspect Los Angeles Angeles team in his debut. L.A. ranks 27th in batting average and 20th in OPS so far this season.

I detailed some of the Cubbies’ offensive struggles in my McClanahan pick, and Tampa Bay has a clear advantage on offense in this game.

Through nine games, the Rays are eighth in MLB in OPS, sixth in batting average and ninth in runs scored. McClanahan is also the superior pitcher on Monday based on the careers of these two starters.

There is a “rust” concern with the left, but he was pretty effective against a tough Milwaukee team in his 2026 debut.

Tampa Bay does have the worst bullpen ERA (7.98) in MLB this season, so I’m only going to back the Rays early in this game. This is the home opener for the Rays, so getting them at a pick’em price is a pretty solid value given how well they’ve hit the ball over the first two weeks.

Pick: Rays First 5 Innings Moneyline (-120 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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