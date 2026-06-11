Cubs vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, June 11

The Colorado Rockies are looking to sweep away the Chicago Cubs after coming back for a walk-off win on Wednesday night.

The Rockies scored twice in the eighth inning to take a 2-1 lead before the Cubs tied it up in the top of the ninth. Colorado kept its offensive momentum going, though, for its second straight win over Chicago.

The Cubs have now lost three straight games and are 1-4 in their last five, scoring 12 total runs in that span.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cubs vs. Rockies on Thursday, June 11.

Cubs vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cubs -1.5 (-102)

Rockies +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Cubs -156

Rockies +129

Total

11.0 (Over -118/Under -102)

Cubs vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers

Cubs: Edward Cabrera (3-3, 4.99 ERA)

Rockies: Ryan Feltner (2-1, 4.22 ERA)

Edward Cabrera was a bit rusty in his return from injury last week. He allowed eight runs on eight hits (three home runs) but did get eight strikeouts in just 3.2 innings against the Giants.

Ryan Feltner also just recently returned from injury, but has had much more success. He’s allowed just one run on five hits in 12 innings in his last two starts.

Cubs vs. Rockies How to Watch

Date: Thursday, June 11

Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Coors Field

How to Watch (TV): MARQ, COLR

Cubs record: 34-34

Rockies record: 26-42

Cubs vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bets

Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet

Edward Cabrera OVER 2.5 Earned Runs (-122)

Edward Cabrera allowed three or more earned runs in seven straight games earlier this season, and got roughed up in his return from injury.

Coors Field isn’t exactly pitcher friendly, and the Rockies have been decent recently.

Cubs vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick

I need to see Edward Cabrera have a decent start before I can trust him, and I certainly can’t trust the Cubs offense right now, even at Coors Field.

Ryan Feltner has been great in his last two starts, both at home, and we’re getting a nice underdog price on the Rockies to complete the sweep.

You can play it safe with the +1.5 (-118), but +129 is good enough for me.

Pick: Rockies +129

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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