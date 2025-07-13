Cubs vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, July 13
The New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs close out their weekend series in the Bronx on Sunday with an interesting pitching matchup.
Cubs lefty Shota Imanaga is looking to build on a strong start to the 2025 season (2.80 ERA) against Yankees righty Will Warren (4.70 ERA), who has a better xERA (3.58) than many would expect this season.
The Yankees are favored in this series finale, but they’re six games under .500 over the last month. Can they avoid a letdown heading into the All-Star break?
Let’s take a look at the latest odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for this series finale on Sunday.
Cubs vs. Yankees Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Cubs +1.5 (-188)
- Yankees -1.5 (+152)
Moneyline
- Cubs: +111
- Yankees: -136
Total
- 9 (Over -105/Under -115)
Cubs vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Chicago: Shota Imanaga (5-3, 2.80 ERA)
- New York: Will Warren (6-4, 4.70 ERA)
Cubs vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 13
- Time: 1:35 p.m. EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network
- Cubs record: 56-39
- Yankees record: 53-42
Cubs vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Will Warren 3+ Walks Allowed (+145)
This season, Warren has walked 41 batters in 90.0 innings of work, ranking in the 21st percentile amongst all MLB pitchers in walk percentage.
This is a tough matchup for the righty, as the Cubs are a top-10 offense this season and rank seventh in MLB in walks drawn. I think Warren may issue a bunch of free passes in this game, especially since he already has four starts since May 31 with four or more walks allowed.
At +145, this prop is worth a look on Sunday.
Cubs vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB best bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Cubs could be worth a look as underdogs on Sunday:
Chicago Cubs ace Shota Imanaga is on the mound for Sunday’s series finale against the New York Yankees, and I think the Cubs could be in line to pull off an upset against a New York team that has lost the division lead and is just two games up on the third-place Boston Red Sox in the AL East.
Will Warren is on the mound for New York, and he has a 4.70 ERA this season despite leading New York to an 11-8 record in his outings. Warren is coming off 5.2 scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners, but the start before that he was torched for 10 hits and eight runs.
Since the start of June, Warren has an ERA over 4.00, and he hasn’t pitched extremely deep into games this season, meaning we’ll see a decent amount of New York’s struggling bullpen (4.07 ERA) as well.
Chicago and New York have two of the best scoring offenses in the league this season, but I think Imanaga and the Cubs are undervalued in this game. The lefty has a 2.80 ERA this season, and he’s allowed just 10 hits in three starts since returning from the injured list.
New York is 5-5 in its last 10 games, but it is 11-17 over its last 28 games (since exactly one month ago on June 13). I lean with the Cubs as slight underdogs to enter the break on a high note.
Pick: Cubs Moneyline (+111 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
