Curacao vs. Ivory Coast Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Ivory Coast is out of the running to win Group E after losing to Germany in the final minutes of their match, but they can lock up the second spot in the group if they can get at least a single point against Curacao.

Curacao, surprisingly, also has a chance to not only advance to the knockout stage, but they can finish second in the group if they beat the Ivory Coast in a huge upset and if Ecuador loses to Germany.

That makes this afternoon's match a meaningful one. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for it.

Curacao vs. Ivory Coast Odds and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Moneyline

Curacao +1500

Ivory Coast -675

Draw +675

Total

OVER 3.5 (+125)

UNDER 3.5 (-162)

Curacao vs. Ivory Coast How to Watch

Date: Thursday, June 25

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Philadelphia Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Peacock

Curacao record: 0-1-1

Ivory Coast record: 1-0-1

Curacao vs. Ivory Coast History and Tournament Results

These two teams have never faced each other on the international stage.

Curacao

Curacao suffered one of the biggest losses of the tournament in its first match, losing to Germany by a score of 7-1. They surprisingly bounced back with an important 0-0 draw against a good Ecuador team in its second match, behind 15 saves by Eloy Room. They'll need another standout performance by Room if they want to pull off the unthinkable upset today.

Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast beat Ecuador 1-0 in its first match and were well on their way to a massive 1-1 draw against Germany, but allowed a goal in the 94th minute to lose 2-1.

Curacao vs. Ivory Coast Best Prop Bet

Seko Fofana Anytime Goal (+305)

I'm surprised to see that Seko Fofana is 13th on the odds list to score for the Ivory Coast, despite him leading the team in shots with five. He has yet to score, and only one of those shots was on target, but in a match you have to imagine will result in a handful of goals being scored by the Ivory Coast, I'll bet on the team leader in shots at north of 3-1 odds.

Curacao vs. Ivory Coast Prediction and Best Bet

Curacao can't rely on its goaltender racking up another 15 saves in this game. The fact of the matter is this team is second-last in the tournament in expected goal differential at -2.35, behind only Qatar (-2.86).

Things are going to get worse for them against an Ivory Coast squad that's 15th in the tournament in expected goals for, despite having yet to play the weakest team in its group.

This game isn't without importance for the Ivory Coast, so I'm willing to bet on them running away with the win.

Pick: Ivory Coast -2.5 (+126) via Caesars

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