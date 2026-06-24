Czechia vs. Mexico Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Mexico has already locked up Group A, but it still needs to finish up its Group Stage action, and it will do so on Wednesday night against Czechia.

This match means plenty more for Czechia, which is fighting for a spot in the knockout stage. A win will likely do it, but that's a tall task against Mexico, even if the host country decides to rest some of its players.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for Today's match.

Czechia vs. Mexico Odds and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Moneyline

Czechia +260

Mexico -105

Draw +260

Total

OVER 2.5 (+105)

UNDER 2.5 (-135)

Czechia vs. Mexico How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 23

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadio Banorte

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Peacock

Czechia record: 0-1-1

Mexico record: 2-0-0

Czechia vs. Mexico History and Tournament Results

These two teams have faced each other once in their history. Czechia defeated Mexico by a score of 2-1 in the year 2000.

Czechia

Czechia has allowed a lead to slip through its grasp in both of its games so far this tournament. They had a 1-0 lead against South Korea, eventually losing 2-1. They then had another 1-0 lead against South Africa in a game that ended in a 1-1 draw. They will likely need a win against Mexico to advance, as a draw would leave them with just two points.

Mexico

Mexico defeated 2-0 in the tournament's first match, and then followed that up with a 1-0 win against South Korea. No matter what happens on Wednesday, Mexico will face a third-place team from Group C, E, F, H, or I in the Round of 32. That match will take place on June 30.

Czechia vs. Mexico Best Prop Bet

Michel Sadilek Anytime Goal (+800)

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today, I made the case for taking a chance on Michel Sadilek at 8-1:

Czechia is another team that's going to be looking to rack up goals to try to do enough to advance to the next round. With that in mind, consider betting on Michel Sadilek to score, especially if you want a longshot wager. He had 0.31 expected goals against South Africa and 0.15 expected goals against South Korea, racking up a combined five shots (three on goal) in those two contests. I'm surprised he's listed at +800 to score in this match based on how involved he's been in Czechia's offense through the first two rounds.

Czechia vs. Mexico Prediction and Best Bet

I think the way to bet this match is for Czechia to walk away with either a win or a draw against a resting Mexican squad. I broke down why in today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets Today:

Mexico has absolutely nothing to play for in this match, having already locked up Group A. Meanwhile, Czechia could finish second, third, or fourth in the group depending on the results of both this match and South Korea vs. South Africa. The only way to ensure they advance to the knockout stage will be to win this match and hope South Africa doesn't beat South Korea and catch Czechia in goal differential.

I don't know if Czechia needing to win and Mexico having nothing to play for is enough for Czechia to get the win, but it should be enough to keep this match close. By betting Czechia +0.5, we'll win this bet if it ends in a Czechia win or a draw.

Pick: Czechia +0.5 (-125) via BetMGM

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