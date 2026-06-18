Czechia vs. South Africa Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Thursday’s World Cup action kicks off with two teams that dropped their opening match in Group A.

Czechia takes on South Africa for just the second time ever, and oddsmakers have Czechia set as a -130 favorite to win this match while a draw is set at +275. South Africa (+390) to win, may need to win this match to stay alive to win this group with a date with South Korea still on deck.

South Africa was shut out by Mexico in its Group A opener, and Czechia blew a 1-0 lead to South Korea. That puts both teams in a tough spot to advance heading into this head-to-head clash on Thursday.

Let’s dive right into the odds, each team’s history and some bets to consider for this Group A battle.

Czechia vs. South Africa Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Czechia: -130

South Africa: +390

Draw: +275

Total

2.5 (Over +105/Under -130)

Czechia vs. South Africa How to Watch

Date: Thursday, June 18

Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Atlanta Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX, Peacock, Telemundo

Czechia vs. South Africa History and Tournament Results

These nations have met once, playing to a 2-2 draw in the 1997 Confederations Cup.

Czechia

Czechia led early against South Korea, but came up short, falling to four wins, two losses and four draws in its last 10 international matches. This is the first time that Czechia has qualified for the World Cup since 2006 when it was eliminated in the Group Stage.

South Africa

South Africa was shut out by Mexico in its Group A opener, and it has never advanced out of the Group Stage at the World Cup. The last appearance for South Africa was when it hosted back in 2010 where it went 1-1-1 and failed to advance.

South Africa is clearly a major underdog in this group, as it is +390 to win this match on Thursday.

Czechia vs. South Africa Best Prop Bet

Michal Sadílek 1+ Shots on Goal (+260)

Sadílek was a sub in Czechia’s World Cup opener against South Korea, but he came in and saw 17 touches and two shots on goal.

Czechia played a 3-4-2-1 with Sadílek near the front, giving him a real chance to score (he had 0.15 expected goals) in the loss to South Korea.

South Africa has allowed 13 goals over its last 10 international matches, so there’s a good chance Czechia gets a few looks to score on Thursday. I think this is a pretty decent price for Sadílek, even if he’s a sub again.

Czechia vs. South Africa Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams struggled for offense to open their Group Stage action at the World Cup, and Czechia has four draws in its last 10 international matches.

This is a game that both teams need to win to have a real chance to win the group, especially since Mexico is favored to advance (it’s +100 to beat South Korea on Thursday).

Czechia led early against South Korea but then broke down to allow two goals in the final third of the game.

I think there’s some value in a draw at +275, especially since South Africa has not won any of its last five matches.

Pick: Draw (+275 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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