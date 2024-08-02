Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Bet on Josh Naylor)
There's no better sound in baseball than crack of a bat hitting a ball into the atmosphere. That sound is even sweeter when you have a few coins on that player to hit a home run.
That's the feeling we're going to chase today. I'm targetting two players that I'm betting on to hit a home run for Friday's slate in an attempt to win some money for the weekend.
Let's take a look.
Best MLB Home Run Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Josh Naylor (+400) Home Run vs. Orioles
- Spencer Horwitz (+650) Home Run vs. Yankees
Josh Naylor Home Run vs. Orioles
When it comes to hitting dingers, everyone thinks of Jose Ramirez when they think of the Cleveland Guardians. People don't think about Josh Naylor as often, but the first baseman has an impressive 23 home runs on the season, the second most on Cleveland.
Baylor and the rest of the Guardians will take on the Baltimore Orioles today who are starting Dean Kremer on the mound. Despite a solid ERA, Kremer has had an issue giving up home runs this season. He has allowed 1.7 home runs per nine innings pitched, the ninth most in the Majors amongst all pitchers who have pitched at least 70 innings in 2024.
That's going set up Naylor in a great spot to hit his 24th home run of the season.
Spencer Horwitz Home Run vs. Yankees
Spencer Horwitz may not be a name you recognize on the Blue Jays, but he's third on the team in slugging percentage which shows us he has some power to hit home runs. He has hit four dingers in 45 games this season but the more he plays, the more he's going to showcase his power.
He'll face starting pitcher and former Blue Jays, Marcus Stroman today, who has allowed 1.4 home runs per nine innings this season which is the 23rd highest rate amongst all pitchers who have played in at least 70 innings this season.
At +650, Horwitz is a great dark horse bet to hit a dinger tonight.
