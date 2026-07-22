Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Alec Bohm to Hit Home Run vs. Dodgers)

We have a loaded slate of MLB games ahead of us on Wednesday, starting at 1:05 PM EDT between the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Yankees, and all the way through to tonight's game between the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs.

With non-stop action for us to bet on, let's place a few home run wagers. I have three players that I'm eyeing to go deep today.

Best MLB Home Run Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Dominic Canzone Home Run (+350)

Tyler Soderstrom Home Run (+450)

Alec Bohm Home Run (+500)

Dominic Canzone Home Run (+350)

Dominic Canzone is tied for the lead in home runs amongst the Seattle Mariners with 15, but he is leading the team in slugging percentage at .506, which tells me that more home runs are in his future. Tonight, the Mariners are set to take on the Cincinnati Reds, who will be starting Brady Singer on the mound. Singer has allowed the ninth-highest home run rate amongst pitchers with 60+ innings pitched this season at 2.0 per nine innings. If that continues into tonight, I expect at least a couple of Mariners to hit a dinger. I'll bet on Canzone being one of them at +350.

Tyler Soderstrom Home Run (+450)

Merrill Kelly has struggled for the Diamondbacks this season. Not only does he have a 5.20 ERA, but he has given up 1.9 home runs per nine innings pitched. To try to take advantage of that, I'm going to bet on Tyler Soderstrom of the Athletics to hit a home run. He has 16 home runs this season, but he also has a slugging percentage of .475. He has some value at +450 to hit a dinger tonight.

Alec Bohm Home Run (+500)

No pitcher on the mound tonight gives up home runs at a higher rate than Eric Lauer of the Dodgers, who has given up 2.1 home runs per nine innings pitched this season. With him being a lefty, let's target a member of the Phillies who has had success against left-handed pitchers. Alec Bohm's slugging percentage improves from .340 against right-handed pitchers to .414 against left-handed pitchers, and five of his 12 home runs this season have come against left-handed pitchers despite having less than half the at-bats against them. He's my favorite bet to hit a home run tonight at +500.

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