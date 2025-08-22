Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Corey Seager to Hit Home Run vs. Guardians)
We cashed in big in yesterday's edition of Daily Dinger, hitting James Wood at +600 to hit a home run.
Let's try to keep the momentum going as we prepare for the weekend. Nothing gets the weekend started off better than boosting your bankroll a bit by cashing on a batter to hit a dinger. Without further ado, let's dive into my top three home run picks for today's MLB action.
Top MLB Home Run Picks Today
- Josh Lowe Home Run (+560) via FanDuel
- Lenyn Sosa Home Run (+475) via Caesars
- Corey Seager Home Run (+290) via BetMGM
Josh Lowe Home Run (+560)
The Tampa Bay Rays are set to take on the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night, who will be rolling with Miles Mikolas as their starting pitcher. Not only does he have a 4.99 ERA while giving up 1.5 home runs per nine innings pitched this season. To try to take advantage of it, I'm going to back Josh Lowe to hit a home run. He's not exactly a power hitter, but he has seven home runs on the season and seems due to hit an eighth, having not hit one since late July. Now is his chance to do it when he takes on Mikolas, who has been known to give up plenty of home runs this season.
Lenyn Sosa Home Run (+475)
Lenyn Sosa leads all White Sox starters in slugging percentage this season at .444, while also leading the team in home runs with 17. At +475 odds, I'm willing to bet on him to hit an 18th home run tonight when he faces Zebby Matthews of the Minnesota Twins. Matthews has given up 1.5 home runs per nine innings this season through his first 10 starts, and last year, he gave up 2.6 home runs per nine innings. Someone is going to hit a home run against the Twins' starter tonight, and I'm willing to bet that someone will be Sosa.
Corey Seager Home Run (+290)
Slade Cecconi gets the start for the Cleveland Guardians tonight, and he has given up 1.7 home runs per nine innings pitched this season, the highest home run rate amongst all starter pitchers today. That's going to set up Corey Seager, the Texas Rangers' most powerful bat, to hit a home run tonight. It's not a huge payout at +290, but let's cash a winner with this one.
