Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Dominic Canzone to Hit Home Run vs. Twins)

It's time to get the weekend started! There's no better way to celebrate a Friday than by cashing in on a few home run bets, so that's what we're going to try to do in today's edition of Daily Dinger.

There are three players I'm keying in on to hit a home run tonight. Let's dive into them.

Best Home Run Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Carter Jensen Home Run +300

Hao-Yu Lee Home Run +390

Dominic Canzone Home Run +360

Carter Jensen Home Run +300

Tomoyuki Sugano gets the start for the Rockies, who have allowed 1.9 home runs per nine innings pitched, which is the 13th-highest rate in the Majors amongst pitchers who have 60+ innings pitched this season. That, paired with tonight's game taking place at Coors Field, means there are some members of the Royals with a great chance to hit a home run.

The player I'm going to target is Carter Jensen. He has 14 home runs already this season, the third-most on the Royals. Let's see if he can hit his 15th tonight.

Hao-Yu Lee Home Run +390

Only one pitcher has allowed home runs at a higher rate than Jeffrey Springs this season. The Athletics' starter has given up 2.3 home runs per nine innings pitched, which means we should certainly bet on a member of the Tigers to hit a dinger. The one I'm going to bet on is Hao-Yu Lee, who has had some of the best numbers against lefties in this Tigers lineup. He has a slugging percentage of .436 in 78 at-bats against left-handed pitchers this season.

Dominic Canzone Home Run +360

Dominic Canzone leads the Seattle Mariners in both home runs (18) and slugging percentage (.526). Let's bet on him to hit another home run tonight when the Mariners face Zebby Matthews of the Minnesota Twins. He has given up 1.8 home runs per nine innings pitched, which is the 16th-highest rate amongst starting MLB pitchers.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get up to $1,000 in bonus bets. Register now and make a $5 wager each day for five days to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!