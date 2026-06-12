Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Jake Bauers to Hit Home Run for Brewers)

It's time for the weekend, and there's no better way to get it kicked off than by cashing in on a home run bet or two.

In this article, I'm going to break down four batters at north of 4-1 odds who I think are great bets to hit a dinger tonight. Let's dive into them.

Best MLB Home Run Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Randy Arozarena Home Run (+440)

Jake Bauers Home Run (+420)

Miguel Vargas Home Run (+410)

Randy Arozarena Home Run (+440)

No starting pitcher on Friday has given up home runs at a higher rate than Zack Littell of the Washington Nationals, who has given up 2.1 home runs per nine innings pitched. To try to take advantage of that, let's bet on Randy Arozarena of the Mariners to go deep. He only has seven home runs this season, but his slugging percentage of .448 tells me he has enough power to hit his eighth dinger tonight.

Jake Bauers Home Run (+420)

Andrew Painter is another pitcher who has struggled to give up the deep ball this season. He has a 6.21 ERA and a home runs allowed rate of 1.7 dingers per nine innings pitched. He'll have to face a Brewers team, which includes Jake Bauers. Bauers leads the Majors in home runs this season with 12, while also sporting an impressive slugging percentage of .515.

Miguel Vargas Home Run (+410)

Roki Sasaki's 4.03 ERA isn't bad at first glance, but he has given up 1.6 home runs per nine innings pitched, which is the 30th highest rate amongst starting pitchers in Major League Baseball. Tonight, he has to face a White Sox lineup that's loaded with power. Let's consider Miguel Vargas at +410. He's tied for second on the team with home runs at 16, and he's in second place by himself in slugging percentage at .494. He's a much better value play than Colson Montgomery, whose odds are set at +320.

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