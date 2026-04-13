Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Paul Goldschmidt to Hit Home Run vs. Angels)

It's a new week, which means it's time to wipe the slate clean from last week's bets.

Let's get the week started on the right note by trying to cash in on a home run bet or two for Monday night's MLB action. There are 10 games scheduled for tonight, so we have plenty of options. Let's dive into three of my favorites.

MLB Best Home Run Bets Today

Ryan O'Hearn Home Run (+1120) via FanDuel

Paul Goldschmidt Home Run (+390) via FanDuel

Carlos Cortes Home Run (+950) via BetMGM

Ryan O'Hearn Home Run (+1120)

Let's start things off with a longshot bet for tonight's action. The Pirates' first baseman, Ryan O'Hearn, is third on the team in slugging percentage, having already hit three home runs this season. He and the Pirates will face Cade Cavalli and the Nationals tonight. Cavalli has yet to give up a home run this season, but he allowed 1.3 home runs per nine innings pitched last season. What's more important is that the Nationals' bullpen has given up the highest home run rate in the Majors, allowing 2.3 home runs per nine innings pitched.

Paul Goldschmidt Home Run (+390)

Yusei Kikuchi has historically had an issue giving up home runs. He allowed 1.2 home runs per nine innings pitched last season and has a career average of 1.5 home runs allowed per nine innings pitched. With that in mind, let's bet on a member of the Yankees to hit a home run off him tonight. Goldschmidt has hit just one home run so far in 2026, but he's third on the team in slugging percentage at .600. That could mean there's some value in him hitting one deep at +390.

Carlos Cortes Home Run (+950)

If you want a second long shot bet for tonight, consider Carlos Cortes of the Athletics at +950. He's second on the team in slugging percentage so far this season at .571, so he's going to record some home runs sooner rather than later. Tonight, he and the Athletics will take on a Texas Rangers team that is starting Nathan Eovaldi on the mound. Eovaldi has already given up four home runs this season, the most in the Majors.

If Eovaldi gives up another home run or two tonight, why not take a shot on Cortes at +950?

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to get $250 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins . Simply sign up, make a deposit, and bet $5. If that first bet wins, you get $250 in bonus bets.

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