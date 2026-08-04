Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Trea Turner to Hit a Home Run vs. Nationals)

We have a full slate of MLB games scheduled for Tuesday, with all 30 teams in action.

If you're looking for a few home run bets to place, you're in the right spot. There are three players I'm targeting to go deep, including Trea Turner of the Phillies. Let's dive into them.

Best MLB Home Run Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Trea Turner Home Run +470

Tyler Soderstrom Home Run +300

Mickey Moniak Home Run +340

Trea Turner Home Run +470

Trea Turner has only hit 16 home runs this season, but he's due to hit a few more. He's fifth on the team in slugging percentage at .400, and now he gets to face Zack Littell, who he has a .500 career slugging percentage against.

Littell has the highest home runs allowed per nine innings pitched amongst all starting pitchers tonight, giving up 2.13 home runs per nine. That's going to make Turner a great bet to go deep at +470.

Tyler Soderstrom Home Run +300

Brady Singer gets the start for the Cincinnati Reds tonight, and he has struggled to avoid home runs this season. Amongst all pitchers with 75+ innings pitched this season, Singer has the 17th-highest home run rate, allowing 1.76 home runs per nine innings. Let's try to take advantage of that by betting on Tyler Soderstrom to hit a home run. He has 17 home runs with a slugging percentage of .460 this season.

Mickey Moniak Home Run +340

Mickey Moniak has displayed some unbelievable power this season, leading the entire Colorado Rockies team with a .565 slugging percentage and hitting 18 home runs. I'm going to bet on him to hit a 19th home run tonight when the Rockies take on the Rays newcomer, Freddy Peralta, who has a 4.99 ERA and a home runs allowed rate of 1.35 home runs per nine innings pitched.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!